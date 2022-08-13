Nohe U’u-Hodgins, Maui County Council Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency seat candidate, is surrounded by family and friends in her hometown of Pa’ia during the Primary Election on Saturday night. PC: Kelly McHugh

Late Saturday night, Maui native Nohe U’u-Hodgins was ahead in the race for the Maui County Council Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency seat, which is being vacated by Council Member Mike Molina, who is running for mayor.

U’u-Hodgins had a strong lead of 8,679 votes, or 30.5%, as of the second printout in Hawaii’s Aug. 13 primary election, released before 10:45 this evening. Results will be updated with the third printout.

Both the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia and the Kahului residency seats are hotly contested council races. Residents throughout the county may vote for all nonpartisan council races, regardless of the residency seat.

U’u-Hodgins on Saturday night said that “still in shock” over the early results.

“I’m so humbled and so thankful for everyone’s support,” she said. “There’s no way I would’ve done any of this without the support of my family and my friends. My husband, my parents are my biggest support system. My grandmas were out there sign-waving with me at 6:30 in the morning. The work ethic they’ve instilled in me is unreal.”

U’u-Hodgins said she hopes people know that her goal is for residents to be able to continue to live here.

“I know we can find a way to have some balance between smart growth and the environment and respecting the culture,” she said. “We need to prioritize keeping our people here.”

U’u-Hodgins, wife and mother of four, emphasizes family values, respect and kindness. Although she’s a political newcomer, the candidate garnered strong campaign contributions and has name recognition from father Bruce U’u, field representative for Hawaii Carpenters Union.

She’s followed by Dave DeLeon, who has 5,622 votes, or 19.7%. He has a small lead over Nara Boone, who has 5,622 votes, or 17.1%.

DeLeon said that it’s too early to tell the results and declined to speculate on the outcome.

“I’m glad and honored to be here,” he said via phone. “Especially given that I’m running basically as an independent candidate.”

When asked what DeLeon hopes resonates with people about his bid for council, he said his 40 years of experience in Maui government is a highlight, along with his time as a Maui News reporter.

He’d also like to be known as “an advocate for a variety of different topics from affordable housing to bike pathways.”

If he does make it on the general election ballot, he has a strategic next step.

“Run, baby, run,” he said.

Daniel Smith had 2,310 votes, or 8.1%, and Aram Armstrong had 1,260 votes, or 4.4%.

For the Kahului residency, incumbent Council Member Tasha Kama held a slight lead over Buddy James Nobriga after the second printout.

Kama had 6,921 votes, or 24.3%, while Nobriga had 6,733, or 23.6% votes.

The Kahului council member said early signs were encouraging, but she is waiting until the end to be sure.

“The first printout was indeed encouraging, but we will wait for later results to gauge the will of the voters,” she told Maui Now via text. “I am here to serve the people, regardless of the outcome.”

Meanwhile, Nobriga said he’s not sure what to think after the first printout.

“I feel very lucky and blessed,” he said via phone.

Nobriga, whose family is known for their Maui Soda & Ice Works Ltd. and Roselani Ice Cream brand, said his bid for council represents all the people who know him.

“When you are born and raised here, this is the culmination of all the people you know and interact with,” he said. “My grandfather, my parents, everyone who supported me and held signs and worked hard.”

He emphasized the next generation of leaders and his work to inspire others to get involved.

If he’s placed on the general election ballot, he said his team will be getting back to work and planning for the next few months.

“My campaign is from keiki to kupuna,” he said.

Primary elections will determine the top two vote-getters to be placed on the general election ballot. Results of the general election will be determined in November.

Other Kahului candidates include Carol Lee Kamekona with 4363 votes, or 15.3%, Cara Flores with 1,962, or 6.9%, Keoni Watanabe with 1,616, or 5.7% votes, Tina Pedro with 1407, or 4.9%, and Jack W. Schwartz with 1083, or 3.8%.

For South Maui, which is being vacated by incumbent Kelly King’s bid for mayor, Tom Cook secured 10586 votes, or 37.2%, while Robin Knox had 8,241 votes, or 28.9%. Dennis O’Shea had 3,307 votes, or 11.6%.

For Upcountry, incumbent Yuki Lei Sugimura held a commanding lead at 15,859 votes, or 55.7%, Jordan Hocker had 4,653 votes, or 16.3%, and Renee Cruz had 3,803 votes, or 13.4%.

