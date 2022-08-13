The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of the center median.

Waikapū: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway in either direction between High Street and the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) reduced to two lanes (one lane in each direction) between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue and Kūlanihākoʻi Street at Piʻilani Highway restricted to right-in/right-out for Phase 1 of the Kīhei Roundabout construction. More information available at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2022/05/13/pi%ca%bbilani-highway-closure-and-speed-limit-reduction/

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue/ Main Street (Route 32) —

Kahului to Wailuku (Day & Night work): Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction between Hobron Avenue and North/South High Street on Monday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping. Overnight parking may be closed for select sections from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, to 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.

Wailuku (night work): Shoulders closed in both directions on Main Street (Route 32) between Market Street and High Street on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 8:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. for concrete work on Church Street for the Wailuku Civic Complex project.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) possible in either direction between Hāna Highway and Perimeter Road on Monday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Kahului to Pāʻia: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Hoʻokipa Park on Monday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Pāʻia (night work): Shoulders closed on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between Pāʻia Mini-Bypass Road and Holo Place on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for street sweeping. No street parking will be allowed during this closure.

Pāʻia/Haʻikū: Single lane closure possible in either direction on Hāna Highway (Route 36) near Hamakuapoko Road (Maliko Gulch) on Monday, August 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Hāna Highway rockfall protection survey.

— Haleakalā Highway/ Keolani Place (Route 36A) —

Kanahā Ponds: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) and Keolani Place possible in either direction between Hāna Highway and Palapala Drive on Monday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiheʻe: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction between Waiheʻe Valley Road and Waiehu Beach Road on Monday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula: Single lane closure possible in either direction on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) near Alae Road on Monday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for waterline installation.

— Kūihelani Highway/ Dairy Road (Route 380) —

Kahului: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) possible in either direction between Waiko Road and Haleakalā Highway on Monday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Waiehu: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction between Kahekili Highway and Kaʻahumanu Ave. on Monday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kūihelani Highway on Monday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Airport Access Road (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Airport Access Road (Route 3800) possible in either direction between Lauo Loop and Ohekani Street on Monday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.