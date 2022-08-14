Maui Surf Forecast for August 14, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:56 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf is expected to remain below the seasonal average along most south facing through mid-week due to a combination of small south and southeast swells. The forerunners from a new long-period south swell may spread across the area starting Friday night, which might be followed by larger surf along south facing shores next weekend. Below normal surf heights will likely persist along east facing shores through mid-week due to the weakening trade winds. There are hints of very small, short-period north-northwest or north-northeast swells early this week, but these are unlikely to change the nearly flat conditions along most north facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com