Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:39 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:59 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:32 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:19 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf is expected to remain below the seasonal average along most south facing through mid-week due to a combination of small south and southeast swells. The forerunners from a new long-period south swell may spread across the area starting Friday night, which might be followed by larger surf along south facing shores next weekend. Below normal surf heights will likely persist along east facing shores through mid-week due to the weakening trade winds. There are hints of very small, short-period north-northwest or north-northeast swells early this week, but these are unlikely to change the nearly flat conditions along most north facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.