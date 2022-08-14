Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 14, 2022

August 14, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:39 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:59 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:32 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:19 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf is expected to remain below the seasonal average along most south facing through mid-week due to a combination of small south and southeast swells. The forerunners from a new long-period south swell may spread across the area starting Friday night, which might be followed by larger surf along south facing shores next weekend. Below normal surf heights will likely persist along east facing shores through mid-week due to the weakening trade winds. There are hints of very small, short-period north-northwest or north-northeast swells early this week, but these are unlikely to change the nearly flat conditions along most north facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  12022 Hawaii Primary Election Results  2Maui Mayor Announces Agreement To Acquire 45 Acre Land Donation From Ab  3Emergency Sand Cleanup In Kihei Set To Begin Aug 17  4Top Three Maui County Mayoral Candidates React To Early Results Bissen Victorino Lead  5Letters Upcountry Water Woes Tourism Housing Plan Loud Motorcycles And More  6Confused About Voting Today In Maui County Or Mailed The Ballot Too Late These Tips Help