Maui News

Tragedy in Puna: teen brothers swept out in high surf, one pronounced dead, one missing

August 15, 2022, 11:30 AM HST
Hāena beach, at the end of the Puna triail on Hawaiʻi Island.
PC: Pedro Szekely / Flickr. Creative Commons License: CC BY-SA 2.0

The search for the 14-year-old boy who went missing in waters off Hāʻena “Shipman” Beach Park in Puna, has ended and the teen remains missing, according to Hawaiʻi Island police.

The search, in the water and by air, began Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, and ended Sunday evening, Aug, 14.

On Thursday afternoon, the 14-year-old boy, along with his 16-year-old brother, their father, and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf, according to police reports. The 16-year-old and two adults were rescued from the water by the fire department’s helicopter, but the 16-year-old was later pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. The two adults were treated at the scene by medics.

An autopsy for the 16-year-old is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The Area I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing an investigation into the incident. A coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated for the 16-year-old; and a missing person case remains open for the 14-year-old boy.   

