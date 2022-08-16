Keaka Paleka. PC: Maui Police Department

Maui police arrested a Haiʻkū man after visitors reported a harassment at Kamaʻole Beach Park III involving the alleged use of a chainsaw to damage their rental vehicle.

Police say the visiting family of five from Duxbury, Massachusetts claim the man, later identified as 35-year-old Keaka Paleka, had been harassing them earlier in the day.

Upon departing the park, while loading belongings into their 2019 Ford Flex SUV rental, the family alleges that hey were approached again by the man.

Police say that as the SUV was reversing Paleka allegedly struck the side passenger door multiple times with a running chainsaw. The family left the parking lot to contact the police and reported that before police arrival, the man had left the parking lot in a 2018 Toyota 4-Runner.

The incident was reported at around 5:37 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police located and arrested the man for suspicion of criminal property damage and first degree terroristic threatening.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Paleka was transported to the Kihei Police Station, and then to the Wailuku Police Station for processing, without incident. He was being held in lieu of $27,000 bail at last report.