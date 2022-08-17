Maui News
Maui police emergency preparedness exercise at QKC, Aug. 18
Members of the Maui Police Department and the staff of Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center will participate in a one-day Joint Agency Emergency Preparedness Exercise at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Residents and visitors should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the property. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.
As a safety precaution, the public is advised to avoid the specific training site unless they are an authorized participant.
View Comments
