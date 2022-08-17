Maui Business

Resort hopes to fill 130 jobs at its four Maui properties, hiring event Aug. 18

August 17, 2022, 6:30 PM HST
* Updated August 17, 11:38 AM
Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hiring locally for up to 130 hourly positions at its four Maui resorts.  Participating properties include: Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club, Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, and the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas.

The company is hosting two hiring events:

  • Thursday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, 6 Kai Ala Drive, Lahaina.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., virtual event.

To apply online, visit  www.workatmvw.com/Maui.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hoping to fill jobs across a variety of departments, including housekeeping. First, second and third shift opportunities are available, as well as weekends – on a full- or part-time basis. Salaried management positions are also available.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide offers discounts on vacation experiences and stays at its global resorts for associates, their families and friends. Associates have access to a benefits package that includes medical, dental and vision plans; paid time off; enrollment in a 401(k) retirement plan and employee stock purchase program; tuition reimbursement; employee assistance counseling and financial counseling; and other support, such as onsite parking, monthly educational webinars and more.

Relevant industry experience is preferred but not required, and paid training will be provided.

