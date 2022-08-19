PC: ‘Ohana Health Plan

‘Ohana Health Plan donated school supplies for Lānaʻi students in grades pre-K to 5 during a Children’s Health Day event on Aug. 11, 2022.

As of mid-July, a Deloitte survey found that 57% of respondents were concerned about the increase in back-to-school product prices due to inflation and 33% said their household financial situation has worsened since last year.

“For parents and guardians, back-to-school shopping can be stressful enough,” said Scott Sivik, Plan President and CEO, ‘Ohana Health Plan. “It can be even more challenging during these times of economic uncertainty, along with supply chain shortages, especially for those living on our neighbor island and rural communities. ‘Ohana Health Plan wanted to help ease the burden for Lānaʻi families.”

The items were distributed in partnership with Lānaʻi Community Health Center. Students received craft and school supplies such as crayons, markers, scissors, and even paint sets for use at home or school.

“The keiki of Lānaʻi participated in a coloring contest themed, ‘Healthy Lānaʻi,’ along with other various activities,” said Mindy Bolo, Community Educator and Wellness Manager. “A huge mahalo to ‘Ohana Health Plan for providing craft supplies for this event. “

‘Ohana Health Plan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families—from keiki to kupuna—and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare) across the state.