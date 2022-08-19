The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is now accepting applications to fill the Executive Director position.

Lauren Armstrong, who has served as the MPO’s Executive Director since 2016 has accepted another job opportunity and her last day will be Aug. 26.



“As the MPO Policy Board Chair, I have seen that Ms. Armstrong has been instrumental in the success of the Maui MPO in meeting its federal requirements and engaging the people of Maui in transportation planning. We are grateful for all the work that she has done and wish her success in her new endeavors,” said Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura.

The Maui MPO Executive Director is responsible for conducting and administering a multimodal 3-C (cooperative, continuing, and comprehensive) Planning Process. The Executive Director is appointed by the Maui MPO Policy Board and is not a permanent or civil service position.

Applications will be accepted via governmentjobs.com/careers/maui through Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. HST.

Maui MPO is the transportation planning agency for the island of Maui. To review the MPO’s programs and plans, and be notified of future opportunities to submit comments on transportation-related projects, visit mauimpo.org.