What progress has been made on Maui’s tourism management plan?
Progress continued April through June on projects and goals of the Maui Destination Management Action Plan, which is a part of the Maui Nui plan, according to the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.
Highlights include:
- Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s Pono Travel Education Program continued at Kahului Airport and all major airports statewide in May and June. The airport campaign included Kuleana and Mālama (responsibility and care for) messaging, as well as ocean safety videos at available prime locations to reach most of the traveling public.
- The Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau (MVCB) is liaising with East Maui community organizations to gather information about hotspots and build relationships.
- MVCB continues to do outreach to expand Mālama Hawai‘i programming with new industry partners and nonprofit opportunities. There are currently 17 partners.
- The Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) conducted an analysis of the visitor industry’s contribution to Hawaiʻi’s local agriculture industry.
- MVCB is working on addressing illegal tour operators and creating a fact sheet on permits required for legal commercial photography.
The Maui Destination Management Action Plan is a three-year plan that was published in March 2021 and is in the second of three phases. To see the Spring progress report, click here.
The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority provides funds to the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau/Maui Visitors & Convention Bureau for a destination manager to assist the authority in implementing the Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan.
