Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 South Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 5-7 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 03:56 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:38 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Based upon the latest south swell moving through Samoa a few days ago, long period energy from this swell will begin arriving in our far offshore waters during the day today. South swell should begin building surf along south facing shores through the day, peaking surf to below surf advisory levels Sunday through Monday and then gradually lower through the middle of next week. Some south wrap may work is way around to more western facing shores, picking up west surf by another foot or so. Short period, choppy wind wave surf will hold steady through the weekend along eastern facing shores, then lower slightly early next week as trades weaken. Surf along north facing shores will remain just above flat through the weekend. A small, medium period northwest swell is forecast to move through during the first half of next week. This should provide a little boost in north shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.