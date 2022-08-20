Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 20, 2022

August 20, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 12:01 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 03:56 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:38 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Based upon the latest south swell moving through Samoa a few days ago, long period energy from this swell will begin arriving in our far offshore waters during the day today. South swell should begin building surf along south facing shores through the day, peaking surf to below surf advisory levels Sunday through Monday and then gradually lower through the middle of next week. Some south wrap may work is way around to more western facing shores, picking up west surf by another foot or so. Short period, choppy wind wave surf will hold steady through the weekend along eastern facing shores, then lower slightly early next week as trades weaken. Surf along north facing shores will remain just above flat through the weekend. A small, medium period northwest swell is forecast to move through during the first half of next week. This should provide a little boost in north shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
