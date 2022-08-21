Angus McKelvey foreground image: courtesy photo. Background image, file of House floor. PC: Hawaiʻi House Democrats.

State Representative Angus McKelvey, who currently represents District 10 (which includes the areas of West Maui, Māʻalaea, and a small section of North Kīhei), announced the release of $15 million for the construction of dedicated teacher housing in Lahaina.

“This innovative partnership creates the kind of housing needed to attract and retain quality teachers to our schools,” McKelvey said. “It will also help serve as a model for these types of projects elsewhere.”

According to McKelvey, the funding will finance the design and construction of teacher housing in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which includes Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School, Lahaina Intermediate School, and King Kamehameha III Elementary School.

Governor David Ige thanked McKelvey for his work on behalf of residents in the district to secure the funds. “Project such as these are critical components of the public infrastructure and contribute to building a better home for our kūpuna, keiki, and all of the residents of Hawaiʻi,” Gov. Ige said in a press release.