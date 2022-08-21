Haleakalā silversword landscape. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Volunteer service at Haleakalā National Park on Sept. 6

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park host a morning of volunteer service at the Haleakalā National Park plant nursery or museum in the /summit District, from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

On the first Tuesday of each month, participants help care for rare, endemic plants being propagated, and on alternate months some volunteers also help catalog and organize materials in the museum.

You can drive up to the work location at the greenhouse/maintenance area.

Reservations are required. Call 808-572-1584.

3-night service trip in Haleakalā Crater Sept. 3-6

Are you an experienced hiker and backpacker with a desire to help preserve native Hawaiian ecosystems? The Friends of Haleakalā National Park seek volunteers for a strenuous 3-night service trip in Haleakalā Crater, Saturday through Tuesday, Sept. 3-6, 2022.

For details and how to sign up, first visit www.fhnp.org then email [email protected]