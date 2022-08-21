Crime Statistics

Man who allegedly struck victim with a metal stake, held on $6K bail

August 21, 2022, 1:32 PM HST
* Updated August 21, 1:40 PM
A suspect was being held on $6,000 bail after allegedly striking another man repeatedly with a metal stake during an argument on Saturday in South Maui.

Police responded to the incident at Kalama Park in Kīhei at around 5:01 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

Upon arrival, a 69-year-old man known to frequent the Kīhei area reported having been in an argument with an acquaintance. The victim told police that the argument turned physical when the acquaintance, later identified as 63-year-old Jeffrey McCray (also known to frequent the Kīhei area), struck the victim with a metal stake several times.   

The victim was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

At 5:52 p.m., officers located McCray within Kalama Park near the volleyball courts, where he was arrested for first degree assault and first degree terroristic threatening.  

McCray was transported to the Kīhei Police Station without incident, and remained in police custody at last report.

Comments

