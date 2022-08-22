





























Maui fire crews worked overnight to battle a brush fire in the Honokōwai-Kāʻanapali hillside area, southeast of the airport in West Maui.

The fire was reported at around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, and continued to burn into the evening hours. Early reports indicate that containment was reached overnight.

Further details are pending release from the Maui Fire Department.