Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Crews work overnight to battle Honokōwai-Kāʻanapali fire
A
A
A
Maui fire crews worked overnight to battle a brush fire in the Honokōwai-Kāʻanapali hillside area, southeast of the airport in West Maui.
The fire was reported at around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, and continued to burn into the evening hours. Early reports indicate that containment was reached overnight.
Further details are pending release from the Maui Fire Department.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Camper Van Owners Push Back On Bills To Regulate Prohibit Mobile Vacation Dwellings 2Surfers Beachgoers Push For Earlier Access To Hoʻokipa Amid Parking Concerns 3Man Who Allegedly Struck Victim With A Metal Stake Held On 6k Bail 4What Progress Has Been Made On Mauis Tourism Management Plan 543rd Annual Maui County Charity Walk Collects Close To 1m 6High Bacteria Count Advisory Issued For Cove Park Maui