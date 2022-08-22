Maui Surf Forecast for August 22, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|5-7
|4-6
|East Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current long period south swell has peaked and will slowly decrease later today. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) will remain in effect through the day for all south facing shores and drop later tonight as the south swell continues to decline. Surf along west facing shores will remain elevated due to the long period south swell wrapping around the western sides of each island.
A northwest swell is building into the region today producing fun sized surf through Thursday along north facing shores. Short period trade wind swell will decline with lower trade wind speeds forecast through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com