Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 7-10 7-10 5-7 4-6 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:07 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:25 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:43 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:53 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 01:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current long period south swell has peaked and will slowly decrease later today. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) will remain in effect through the day for all south facing shores and drop later tonight as the south swell continues to decline. Surf along west facing shores will remain elevated due to the long period south swell wrapping around the western sides of each island.

A northwest swell is building into the region today producing fun sized surf through Thursday along north facing shores. Short period trade wind swell will decline with lower trade wind speeds forecast through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.