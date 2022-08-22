Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 22, 2022

August 22, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
2-4
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
7-10
7-10
5-7
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:07 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:25 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:43 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:53 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 01:33 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current long period south swell has peaked and will slowly decrease later today. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) will remain in effect through the day for all south facing shores and drop later tonight as the south swell continues to decline. Surf along west facing shores will remain elevated due to the long period south swell wrapping around the western sides of each island. 


A northwest swell is building into the region today producing fun sized surf through Thursday along north facing shores. Short period trade wind swell will decline with lower trade wind speeds forecast through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Comments
