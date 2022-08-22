Lahaina Bypass 1b-2. PC: file photo Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company via Hawaiʻi DOT.

The County of Maui has launched the West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan to advance strategies for a transit-oriented community in West Maui.

“This project reimagines West Maui’s main corridor to include new affordable and workforce housing and safer transportation options,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release announcement. “This work will align with existing and planned improvements like the West Maui Greenway.”

The Master Plan project for the proposed West Maui Greenway — a 25-mile, multi-use trail — will be introduced at a virtual public meeting Jan. 11. Photo Courtesy: Maui Bicycling League

A project website for public input is available at WestMauiCommunityCorridor.org. Website visitors can sign up for email updates, learn more about the project, get notices about upcoming meetings and contact the project team with questions. Starting early this fall and at various points throughout the study, website visitors will be able to share feedback through virtual activities or sign up to join an in-person event.

The study area for this work includes 3.6 miles of Honoapi‘ilani Highway from Lahaina to Kāʻanapali, from the shoreline to roughly a half mile mauka of the corridor.

Project details include:

Honoapi‘ilani Highway is the busiest road in West Maui, linking people to the places they live, work, go to school, shop, play, and access services.

West Maui is growing and must meet additional housing, employment, and transportation demand. Affordable and workforce housing is a critical need.

The goal of the project is to make West Maui more connected, accessible, sustainable, and livable by supporting a transit-oriented community.

The project will explore new land use and affordable and workforce housing options, bus improvements, and safe bike and pedestrian connections from Lahaina to Kāʻanapali.

Ongoing community involvement and feedback will be critical to develop a vision for the Community Corridor and will build on the input received through the West Maui Community Plan.

“A transit-oriented community corridor is a place people can easily take the bus, walk, or bike,” Mayor Victorino said. “It’s a place with multiple housing options with access to schools, shopping, medical facilities, jobs, and community spaces. It’s a place where everyone has what they need to live, work, and play.”

The West Maui Community Corridor TOD Action Plan is led by the Maui County Department of Planning in partnership with the Departments of Housing and Human Concerns, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, and Transportation, as well as the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

The project is made possible by a grant from the State Legislature.