Forty-five Maui women attended the Tea Party-themed Womanspiration event at Lona Ridge In Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: Womanspiration

Maui entrepreneurs Kim Yonamine and Leslie Garo hosted the third Womanspiration event on Aug. 20 at Lona Ridge in Wailuku, raising more than $2,000 to benefit Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats.

At the Tea Party-themed event, 45 Maui business women attended wearing beautiful dresses and accessories.

The Womanspiration events are designed for women to network and be inspired. Speakers at the latest event were: Reggie Ostermiller, U’ilani Tevaga and Lona Ridge owner and host, Leona Rocha Wilson.

This year, Womanspiration events have raised nearly $8,000 in monetary and gift donations to help the cancer wellness retreat whose mission is to help cancer survivors transform their lives to a better and new level of health through compassion, evidence-based information and experiential learning.

For information, contact: [email protected]