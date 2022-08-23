Maui Now graphic

7:30 a.m. update: Power restoration efforts / school closures

Power has been restored to affected customers in parts of Lahaina and a majority of Central Maui and South Maui areas as of 7 a.m. Crews are working to restore power to remaining areas of West Maui, Upcountry, East Maui, including Pāʻia and Haʻikū and remaining pockets.

A Hawaiian Electric spokesperson on Maui said, “We appreciate your continued patience and understanding as crews safely work as quickly as possible to bring everyone back online.”

The number of affected customers and cause of the outage remains under investigation, and is still being assessed.

Mayor Michael Victorino asked Maui residents to be patient and respectful while Hawaiian Electric crews work to restore power. County officials say Maui police officers are directing traffic at intersections where traffic lights are not working.

School closures:

As of 6:30 a.m. the following 14 Maui public school campuses will be closed today, Aug. 23, due to ongoing power outages affecting the island. All other public schools remain open at this time. Families are being notified.

West Maui

King Kamehameha III Elementary

Princess Nāahiʻenaʻena Elementary

Lahaina Intermediate

Lahainaluna High

Upcountry Maui

Haʻikū Elementary

Pukalani Elementary

Kula Elementary

Kalama Intermediate

Makawao Elementary

King Kekaulike High

Central/North Maui

Pōmaikaʻi Elementary

Pāʻia Elementary

Wailuku Elementary (added at 6:30 a.m.)

ʻĪao Intermediate (added at 6:30 a.m.)

*Kamehameha Schools Maui (ʻAʻapueo) also advised that the Pukalani campus (K-12) will have NO school today due to the outage. Administrators say the KS Maui preschool is also closed for today.

Water conservation urged:

While Hawaiian Electric Co. crews work to fully restore power to Maui island, Maui County Department of Water is asking everyone to conserve water to reduce demand and extend existing supplies. The department relies on electrical pumps for well pumps, water treatment and distribution.

Water conservation measures include refraining from washing cars or hosing down sidewalks and driveways and not irrigating lawns among other measures.

DMV system down:

We are getting reports that the system used by the Department of Motor Vehicles on Maui is down, and personnel are unable to serve customers as of 9 a.m. The website reservation system was still sending messages confirming appointments, despite the system being non-operational. Customers in Kahului report they were unable to call for confirmation because the phone system was also experiencing issues as a result of this morning’s power outage.

Previous Posts:

UPDATE: (6:30 a.m.)

Hawaiian Electric crews have restored power to parts of Central Maui, including Wailuku and a majority of Kahului and South Maui areas, as of 6 a.m. Crews are working to bring back online remaining affected customers in parts of Upcountry, West Maui and East Maui, including Paia and Haiku. The total number of customers affected and the cause of the outage is under investigation, and is still being assessed.

UPDATE (5:30 a.m.):

Hawaiian Electric crews have restored power to parts of Central Maui, including Wailuku, and are working to bring remaining customers back online in Kahului, South Maui, West Maui, Waihee and Waiehu, Upcountry and East Maui. Total number of customers affected and the cause of the outage is still being assessed. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

UPDATE (4:30 a.m.):

Crews working to restore power to various parts of Maui.

Hawaiian Electric crews are currently working to restore power to parts of South Maui, West Maui, Kahului, Wailuku, Waihee and Waiehu, Upcountry and East Maui. The cause is being assessed.

The outage was first reported at around 3 am.

FIRST POST (3:37 a.m.):

We are receiving reports from various parts of the island of power outages affecting, but not limited to, Kahului, Wailuku, and Lahaina. The outage was reported at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

We are awaiting an assessment and report from Hawaiian Electric on the extent of the outage and the cause.

*Check back for details, which will be posted as they become available.