The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 2,219 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 18-24, 2022, which is 477 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 13 COVID-19 deaths this week, the same amount as what was reported last week.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 24 was 119, including 19 on Maui. One of the Maui patients is in the ICU, and none are on ventilators.

Aug. 18-24, 2022: 13 deaths, 2,219 new infections

Aug. 11-17, 2022: 13 deaths, 2,696 new infections

Aug. 4-10, 2022: 14 deaths, 3,189 new infections

July 28-Aug. 3, 2022: 21 deaths, 3,689 new infections

July 21-27, 2022: 23 deaths , 4,075 new infections

July 14-20, 2022: 13 deaths, 4,329 new infections

July 7-13, 2022: 11 deaths, 4,464 new infections

June 30-July 6, 2022: 20 deaths, 4,381 new infections

June 23-29, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,362 new infections

June 16-22, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,482 new infections

June 9-15, 2022: 9 death, 7199 new infections

June 2-8, 2022: 8 deaths, 8,033 new infections

May 26-June 1: 6 deaths, 8,124 new infections

May 19-25: 5 deaths, 8,924 new infections

May 12-18: 12 deaths, 7,149 new infections

May 5-11, 2022: 6 deaths, 5,768 new infections

April 28-May 4, 2022: 10 deaths, 4,249 new infections

April 21-27, 2022: 11 deaths, 3,370 new infections

April 14-20, 2022: 17 deaths, 1,736 new infections

April 7-13, 2022: 8 deaths, 1,327 new infections

March 31-April 6, 2022: 3 deaths, 1,194 new infections

March 24-30, 2022: 6 deaths, 1,187 new infections

March 17-23, 2022: 5 deaths, 827 new infections

March 10-16, 2022: 14 deaths, 1,092 new infections

The latest weekly count includes 268 cases on Maui, 282 on Hawaiʻi Island, 101 on Kauaʻi, four on Molokaʻi, one on Lānaʻi, and 43 out of state. There are 1,520 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

Of this week’s 2,219 cases, there are 1,784 cases identified as confirmed, and 435 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 1,186 on O‘ahu (+334 probable); 204 on Hawai‘i Island (+78 probable); 255 on Maui (+13 probable); 99 on Kaua‘i (+2 probable); four on Molokaʻi (+0 probable); one on Lānaʻi (+0 probable); and 35 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+8 probable).

The number of “active” cases statewide over two weeks decreased to 4,590 down by 945 cases.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,632, with 13 new deaths reported over the week.

*The state Department of Health updates deaths every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases is 24.0 per 100,000; or an average of 40 per day over the week. The county’s test positivity rate is 9.0%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 8.6%.

State officials announced a transition plan at the end of April from emergency response to public health management.

As of 9 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2022, the latest data available, there were 19 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19. Of the 19 hospitalized individuals, seven are unvaccinated and 10 are vaccinated (with six boosted). One of these patients is in the ICU, and none are on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized remains below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022.

The new cases bring the cumulative total of cases to 337,737 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mauliola Pharmacy at the Cameron Center in Wailuku, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Booster shots are also available at the pharmacy, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.)

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

Medical advice, treatment options for COVID patients:

Doctors on Call Maui offers information, medical advice, and can discuss treatment options with COVID-19 patients, including those who have self-tested at home. Doctors on Call offers private smartphone or iPhone telemedicine video visits. The telemedicine visits are confidential and covered by insurances. Telemedicine visits are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available at: doctorsoncallmaui.com or call 808-667-7676.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

For a comprehensive listing of Maui County vaccination sites and availability, go to mauinuistrong.info/vaccination-locations.

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

The Hawai‘i Department of Health transitioned from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting effective March 9, 2022. Case counts and vaccination updates are now published every Wednesday.