For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from Aug. 18-24, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Peter Kater

Peter Kater, Friday

Grammy-award winning pianist-composer Peter Kater performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Kater has received two Grammys and scored music for more than 100 film productions, including 11 on-and-off Broadway plays.

Kater, the recipient of the Environment Leadership Award from the United Nations, is celebrating his latest album “Soul Story” and performing his works at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. His website is PeterKater.com. Click here to view his song My Soul’s Story.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open on the night of show for will-call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone 808-242-7469 Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brother Noland

Brother Nolan & Tavana, Saturday

Contemporary music innovators Brother Noland and Tavana McMoore perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Nolan, credited with the birth of “Jawaiian,” a fusion of Hawaiian and reggae music, is known for his song “Coconut Girl” and was honored in 2014 by the state of Hawaiʻi with a “Lifetime Achievement in Music” and was a recipient of the Hawaiʻi Academy of recording Arts highest award, The Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019.

He has won numerous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards including Best Reggae Album and his music is featured in several movies including Pineapple Express and Snakes on a Plane. Tavana, who will be playing with Noland and performing solo as well, uses his feet to lay down a variety of grooves while playing guitar, banjo, lap steel or ‘ukulele and singing soulful, island-inspired rock and blues. His fourth album, Aloha Spirit, was a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award nominee for Best Contemporary Album of the Year in 2018.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open on the night of show for will-call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone 808-242-7469 Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maui Sugar Museum tour

Tours of Maui’s Sugar Museum are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission is free to residents and children 5 and under. Tickets are also on sale for the Maui Plantation Days Festival scheduled on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The festival celebrates the plantation era with the food and the cultures of those ethnic groups who contributed to the growth of the sugarcane industry. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Comedian Helen Hong, Sept. 2-3

Coming up fast is comedian Helen Hong’s two night performance, Sept. 2-3, Friday and Saturday, at the Iao Theatre. It starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Doors open at 7 p.m. Hong has performed in Jane the Virgin, Silicon Valley, The Thundermans, Parks and Recreation, Inside Llewelyn Davis, New Girls,and Inside Amy Schumer, and was the Variety pick to replace David Letterman. For more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-242-6969 or 808-633-5165.

George Kahumoku

Kahumoku, Friday

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and friends perform at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. Kahumoku will be mixing his story telling and slack key guitar music. VIP seating for the front two rows. Otherwise, bring your own beach chairs .For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Aug. 27, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

J Krew, Saturday night

The band J Crew performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. It’s an upstairs concert with jazz music and includes band members Jay Molina on bass and vocals, James Somera on drums, Josh Hearl on guitar, John Sangrona on saxophone, and George on keyboards. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m.. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wavetrain, Tuesday

Mark Johnstone’s Wavetrain will be performing at the Wai Bar at 45 Market Street Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. The band includes Prem Brosio on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Johnstone sings and plays keyboards. 21 + No cover. For more information, call 808-214-9829.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Almost, Maine opens in September

Tickets are on sale for Maui Academy of Performing Arts’ presentation of the play, “Almost, Maine,” by John Cariani. Cariani’s play comprise of short plays that explore love and loss in a mythical, remote town called “Almost.” Cariani is an American actor and playwright, best known as the forensic expert Julian Beck in Law & Order. The show is directed by MAPA artistic director David C. Johnston. Performances are on Sept. 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 , Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday 3 p.m. For more information including tickets, go mauiacademy.org/shows.

Maui OnStage classes

Maui OnStage is offering theatrical performance classes in separate groups for youths and adults. Registration for Fall Session 2 opens on Sept. 1. For more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

KĪHEI

Vince Esquire Rock and Blues Fest

Esquire’s Rock & Blues Fest, Sept. 3

Tickets are on sale for Vince Esquire’s 1st Annual Rock & Blues Fest at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill on Sept. 3, a Saturday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with show at 5:30 to 10 p.m. Special guest Texas blues shredder Chris Duarte will be a headliner. Opening artists include Justin Morris and Matt Del Olmo, The Danyel Alana Trio, and Kanoa.

For the occasion, Gilligan’s will have a 15-foot BBQ station and will be selling some classic barbecue for all to enjoy. Indoor seating and limited outdoor seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Vince Esquire Band performs explosive rock, blues and funk. The band has toured with the Gregg Allman Band, the Derek Trucks Band, Little Feat and have opened for Aerosmith.

Vince on guitar and vocals is joined by long time musical partner Josh Greenbaum on drums who has play with guitarist John Fruciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. For more information, go to VinceEsquire.com or alohagrowers.com.

Tickets are available online.

Einstein, Saturday night

Actor Rick Scheideman performs “Einstein” by Gabriel Emanuel at the ProArts Maui Playhouse Saturday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. The one-man play is in two acts. The story is set in scientist Albert Einstein’s study at Princeton University and takes a witty and sardonic look at his life. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-65508

Mark Twain, Saturday

Rick Scheideman acts in “Sam Clemens and the Real Mark Twain” at ProArts Maui Playhouse Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m., followed by a performance on Sept. 1, a Thursday, at 7:30 p.m. The performance has been adapted by Cliff Jewel and Rick Scheideman. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-65508

Shauna McCoy performs with Awkward Conversations at Gilligan’s Thursday.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The duo Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. They play a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Grammy winner Cruz, Wednesday

Grammy Award-winning singer John Cruz presents an intimate personal concert at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. Cruz, who recently won the Best Music Video Award for “It’s Time to Build a Bridge” at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also his participation in Playing For Change’s “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com. For more information, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Esquire & Kanekoa, Thursday

ʻUkulele virtuoso Vince Esquire and Kaulana Kanekoa perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Aug. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. Kanekoa is the leader of the ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa, and Esquire is a member of the group. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or contact Nalu’s, 808-891-8650.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Aug. 26, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Jazz trio, Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Sunday, Aug. 28, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Above Snakes, Saturday

Above Snakes with Justin Morris performs at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Saturday, Aug. 27, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. They perform favorite country hits. For more information, go to gilligansmaui.com or call 808-868-0988.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Aug. 28, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond, Monday

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. and at Maui Brews Company Tuesday, Aug. 30, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Elua Kane, Monday

Kenny Roberts and Kawika Ortiz jam with Elua Kane at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Monday, Aug. 29, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. No cover. For more information, go to gilligansmaui.com or call 808-868-0988.

Willie and Weatherly Wainwright are among those performing country music at Gilligans Wednesday.

Live country music, Wednesday

Violinist Willie Wainwright, singer Weatherly Wainwright, and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck perform country music at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to gilligansmaui.com or call 808-868-0988.

Dancing & comedy, Tuesday

Live music and dancing occurs with In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

LAHAINA

Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival starts at 9 a.m. Saturday under the Lahaina Banyan Tree.

Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival, Saturday

The Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival takes place under the Lahaina Banyan Tree Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event includes free keiki activities, local eats, workshops, Hawaiʻi-made crafts, Hawaiian music, and hula. The Festival honors Emma Farden Sharpe who taught hula and whose hula hālau performed at hotels in Kaanapali in the 1960s.

Opening the festival at 9 a.m. will be Aunty Emma’s hālau – Nā Pua O Kapi’olani Hula Studio, now under the direction of her grand niece, Holoaumoku Ralar.

Other Festival hula hālau include:

Hālau Hula Kauluokalā and Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero;

Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi and Nā Kumu Hula ‘Iliahi & Haunani Paredes;

Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu and Kumu Hula Kahulu Maluo-Pearson;

Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua and Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona.

This year the organizers wanted to honor the “The Fabulous Emma Sharpe Entertainers,” dancers and musicians that performed alongside “Aunty Emma.”

Hānaiali’i special performance, Sept. 2

Six-time Grammy nominee and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Winner Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom will be entertaining at a special performance at The Lanai at the Westin Maui Sept. 2, next week Friday, from 9 to 11 p.m.

The performance is to celebrate her music and Amy’s Red or White blend wines now found in The Westin Maui’s Mehele Market & Eatery, Hale Mo’olelo Bar as well as in The Lānai at

Hōkūpaʻa. Amy has played for the Dalai Lama and two inaugural balls in D.C. for President Obama. She has played for sold-out crowds in Europe, Japan, across America, and French Polynesia. She has performed live and opened for renowned artists like Earth, Wind and Fire, Carlos Santana, Boz Scaggs, Diana Krall, Joe Cocker, and many more.

Fifty individual RSVPs are available for this complimentary performance. Hanaiali’i wines include her 2013 vintage which received a 90-point rating from Wine Spectator and a Double Gold, plus Best in Class at East Meets West Wine Awards. She has a 2014 Merlot and a 2015 Hānaiali‘i Chardonnay. RSVP online.

House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy Award-winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues on the main stage at Fleetwood’s main stage Thursday, Aug. 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Band members also include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. At the same time, the Pohai Trio perform on the rooftop. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Historic Lahaina tours

Historic tours of historic buildings may be made by reservation at the lahainarestoration.org. Tours are available to the historic Wo Hing Temple and the Baldwin Home Museum upon reservation. The Wo Hing Temple once served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin’s family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations may be made by going to lahainarestoration.org Click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Rumba night, Thursday

It’s Rumba Tropical Night at Down The Hatch Thursday, Aug. 25. At 9:30 p.m. before the DJ dance night begins at 10 p.m., Shanti Cat provides dance instruction. Dances include Bachata, Salsa, Reggaeton, and Samba. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Free ʻukulele lessons, Thursday

Free ʻukulele lessons take place at the center stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Aug. 25, at 2:30 p.m. Learn to play this Hawaiian instrument with your friends and family. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday through Saturday nights, Aug. 25 through 27, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 30 and 31 from 10 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Lahaina Arts fair, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Gretchen Rhodes at Fleetwood’s, Friday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform at Fleetwood’s Friday, Aug. 26, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Levi Poasa performs on a separate stage at the same time. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Adrian Trevino, Saturday

The Adrian Trevino Band performs at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Aug. 27, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Trevino performs blues and soul music. Some of Trevino’s band are original members of the Willie K. band. On a separate stage is Paul West singing a variety of rock ’n roll, country and blues and some original songs. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Hawaiian language benefit, Sunday

The ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa is performing a benefit for three Hawaiian immersion public schools in Lahaina at Frida’s Beach House Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6 two 9 p.m. Anthony Pfluke will open the show. The money is going to Na Leo Kalele, a support group for Na Kula Kaiapuni or Hawaiian Immersion Schools located at Princess Nahi’ena’ena Elementary School, Lahaina Intermediate, and Lahainaluna High School. For reservations, call 808-661-1287. Seating is at 6 p.m. with a show at 6:30 p.m. It features chef Servio’s menu.

Maui Gift & Craft Fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair takes place at the Lahaina Gateway Sunday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some 50 vendors sell various gifts and crafts, including leis. For more information, go to mauigiftandcraftfair.com or call 808-825-4130.

Trivia night, Sunday

It’s Trivia Night with Professor Fincher and prizes at Down The Hatch Sunday, Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. Order at the counter, get a table and have one person check in for Trivia. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Arcilla, Sunday

Singer-songwriter Jason Arcilla performs at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Aug. 28, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Arcilla performs R&B, reggae, and island rock. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

A free hula lesson for all ages occurs at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Aug. 29, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Kanekoa, Esquire at Frida’s

Kaulana Kanekoa and ʻukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire entertain at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Aug. 30, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Kanekoa is the band leader of the touring group Kanekoa, and Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player with the group and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. For more information, go to fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

Uyetake, Tuesday

Nahoku Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s restaurant Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. He’s opened for entertainers like Bozz Skaggs and Judy Collins. For more information, call Kimo’s, 808-661-4811.

Katz Tuesday at Mala

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. Born down South, he performs bluesy-sweet soul. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, then karaoke Wednesday

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll at Down The Hatch Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. Then from 8 to 10 p.m., karaoke is performed with a live band. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Seanna Daise, Margie Heart and violinist Andrea Walls entertain at Java Jazz Monday.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, Aug. 26, and Monday, Aug. 29, with Seanna Daise and Margie Heart. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Walls performs with friends. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Kahumoku trio at Wolf Trap

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner George Kahumoku’s U.S. tour with Daniel Ho and actress/singer Tia Carrere is growing, this one planned on the East Coast for 2023 Added to the list is Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23, 2023.

Others include the Grand Theater Center for the Arts in Tracy, California on Sept. 24, the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona on Sept. 28, the Blue Note in Napa on Sept. 25, Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree Colorado on Oct. 2, the Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, Oregon on Oct. 3, Triple Door in Seattle Washington on Oct. 4, and Irvine Barclay Theatre in Irvine, California on Oct. 15.

The New York Times says performers in the show are “virtuosic keepers of a cultural flame…Bringing folklore and cultural memory into a performance that unfolded as breezy entertainment.” Ho sings and plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano. For tour information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com

Kawika Kahiapo joins Grammy winner George Kahumoku in a performance in Napili Wednesday.

Kahiapo, Wednesday

Kawika Kahiapo joins multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana to perform at the Nāpili Kai Beach Club Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 6:30 p.m. In 2022, Kawika won four Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards with his band, Kulāiwi — Album of the Year, Hawaiian Album of the Year, Group of the Year, and the Hawaiian album engineering award. At the show he’ll features his solo nylon string slack key guitar and exceptional vocal arrangements. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Upcountry Farmers Market

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Aug. 28, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical Flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui Noʻeau Youth Art Exhibition

Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center is presenting Youth Art Exhibition 2022 in its main gallery through Thursday, Aug. 26. The exhibit includes the works of more than 250 youth who participated in the Hui’s summer arts program. It’s an explosion of vibrant creativity unlocked by community visual arts education. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Olinda Outlaws, Saturday

Oriana performs the hula at Dollies North Shore in Paia Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by music with Ben Ward from 7 to 9 p.m. On Friday, Aug. 26, it’s Luna Overdrive, and on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m., the Olinda Outlaws. For more information, contact 808-579-9070.

Jazz with Johnstone, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

Moldaw & Sze, Wednesday

A video broadcast of a Maui reading of poets-in-residence Carol Moldaw and Arthur Sze will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The readings took place as part of the arts and ecology series organized by the The Merwin Conservancy. The broadcast is free, although donations are welcome. For more information and to register, go to https://www.crowdcast.io/e/GRMoldawSze/register?mc_cid=582ce1100e&mc_eid=0aa787c103

MĀʻALAEA

Will Clarke, Friday

The Will Clarke Summer Tour 2022 comes to da Playground Maui Friday, Aug. 26. Doors open 9 p.m. Ages 21+ Parking is free after 5 p.m. Check out his music on youtube. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

The Lamonts perform Saturday at da Playground Maui.

The Lamonts, Saturday

The punk rock group The Lamonts perform at da Playground Maui Saturday, Aug. 27. Ages 21 and up. Doors open at 8 p.m. There’s also dance performances by the Fuzz Kittens. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or lamontsmusic.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Myssfits Revue, Sunday

The Myssfits Day Drag Girly Revue starts at da Playground Maui on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. Doors open at 12 p.m. Must be 18 plus to attend. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom performs at The Shops At Wailea Friday.

Hānaiali’i Gilliom, Friday

Amy Hānaiali’il Gilliom will be performing at the Lower Valley Performance Area at The Shops At Wailea Friday, Aug. 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Gilliom is a six-time Grammy nominee and multiple winner of Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. She has received nominations for Grammy’s for Best Hawaiian Music Album and Best Native Roots Music.

For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform jazz and popular musical songs at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com

Phillips, Wednesday

Kale Phillips performs at “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center.

