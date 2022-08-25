Maui News
28th annual Ole Longboard Classic – Results
The 28th annual Ole Longboard Classic was held Saturday at Launiupoko Park in West Maui, with more than 240 competitors competing in 15 divisions.
Mau Ah Hee won the open men and his 30-39 age group, while Tasha Jahrmarkt claimed her second straight open women’s title.
Open Men
- Mau Ah Hee 14.13
- Hans Vandervoort 12.27
- Alika Apo 11.37
- Kai Claydon 10.10
- Scotty Fong 10.00
- Kekaula Campbell 9.84
Open Women
- Tasha Jahrmarkt 11.16
- Lara Claydon 10.73
- Ashley Taoka 9.04
- Bella Kuailani 8.96
- Yuki Knight 6.53
- Tamryn Taoka 5.00
Menehune
- Brixton Craig 8.60
- Rael Pineres-Schooley 7.54
- Alexandria Poulsen 7.07
- Kona Yamada 6.67
- Noah Cambier 6.40
- Coco Castorina 6.27
Junior Boys
- Zolten Poulsen 13.33
- Kahlili Pineres-Schooley 8.77
- Jayden Craig 8.33
- Aiden Haas 8.00
- Eddie Kramer 6.67
- Dylan Riley 5.70
Junior Girls
- Bella Kuailani 10.20
- Imani Caserta 10.03
- Zoey Offergeld 8.70
- Juliana Colpas 8.00
- Gianna Pogni 7.13
- Hayden Baldwin 6.63
Junior Men
- Kai Claydon 10.84
- Kekoa Canullo 8.37
- Reilly McCook 8.30
- Maxx Cherry 5.47
- Carson Hayes 2.73
Junior Women
- Mikaela Woodward 10.00
- Tamryn Taoka 10.00
- Keani Canullo 9.83
- Hadley Talavs 5.60
- Anna Fosbinder 4.23
- Karissa Ginoza 3.67
19-29
- Miles Serafica 13.00
- Kevin Neal 10.34
- Tasha Jahrmarkt 9.54
- Rycin Pavao 8.84
- Ariel Ah Hee 8.17
- Ashley Taoka 6.26
30-39
- Mau Ah Hee 13.07
- Jonah Dayoan 11.26
- Alika Apo 9.46
- Bart Patitucci 6.60
- Casey Casco 6.50
- Tara Pavao 5.34
40-49
- Scotty Fong 14.90
- Kekaula Campbell 14.17
- Mahealani Ah Hee 9.00
- Ryan Schooley 7.00
- Cade Dudulao 6.46
- Tami Duldulao
50-59
- Ken Goring 10.97
- Kent Apo 10.70
- Marcy Martin 6.24
- David Wilson 6.13
- David Pruitt 5.70
- Andy Claydon 5.67
60-69
- Bruce Baptiste 9.33
- Gary Savage 6.83
- Tomi Tsuda 6.00
- Mauro Serafica 1.83
70 & over
- Nathan Moody 10.20
- Kevin Eide 9.67
- Barry Brown 9.50
- Snake Ah Hee 8.63
- Jeff Lackey 5.77
- Randy Hall 4.84
Aunties
- Jessica Damasco 8.74
- Mahealani Ah Hee 8.17
- Yuki Knight 6.20
- Marcy Martin 6.07
- Tisha Paet 4.50
- Abigail Tirabassi 3.90
Ole Board
- Kekoa Canullo 9.66
- Hans Vandervoort 9.63
- Travis Alexander 9.50
- Lara Claydon 7.20
- Shelby Schweitzer 7.13
- Travis Baptiste 7.10
