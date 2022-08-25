Mau Ah Hee won his fourth overall open men’s title.

The 28th annual Ole Longboard Classic was held Saturday at Launiupoko Park in West Maui, with more than 240 competitors competing in 15 divisions.

Mau Ah Hee won the open men and his 30-39 age group, while Tasha Jahrmarkt claimed her second straight open women’s title.

Mau Ah Hee raised the Ole trophy after his victory.

Tasha Jahrmarkt won her second consecutive open women’s title.

Tasha Jahrmarkt holds the perpetual trophy after winning the Ole Longboard Classic, Saturday at Launiupoko.

Open Men

Mau Ah Hee 14.13 Hans Vandervoort 12.27 Alika Apo 11.37 Kai Claydon 10.10 Scotty Fong 10.00 Kekaula Campbell 9.84

Open Women

Tasha Jahrmarkt 11.16 Lara Claydon 10.73 Ashley Taoka 9.04 Bella Kuailani 8.96 Yuki Knight 6.53 Tamryn Taoka 5.00

Menehune

Brixton Craig 8.60 Rael Pineres-Schooley 7.54 Alexandria Poulsen 7.07 Kona Yamada 6.67 Noah Cambier 6.40 Coco Castorina 6.27

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Junior Boys

Zolten Poulsen 13.33 Kahlili Pineres-Schooley 8.77 Jayden Craig 8.33 Aiden Haas 8.00 Eddie Kramer 6.67 Dylan Riley 5.70

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Junior Girls

Bella Kuailani 10.20 Imani Caserta 10.03 Zoey Offergeld 8.70 Juliana Colpas 8.00 Gianna Pogni 7.13 Hayden Baldwin 6.63

Junior Men

Kai Claydon 10.84 Kekoa Canullo 8.37 Reilly McCook 8.30 Maxx Cherry 5.47 Carson Hayes 2.73

Junior Women

Mikaela Woodward 10.00 Tamryn Taoka 10.00 Keani Canullo 9.83 Hadley Talavs 5.60 Anna Fosbinder 4.23 Karissa Ginoza 3.67

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

19-29

Miles Serafica 13.00 Kevin Neal 10.34 Tasha Jahrmarkt 9.54 Rycin Pavao 8.84 Ariel Ah Hee 8.17 Ashley Taoka 6.26

30-39

Mau Ah Hee 13.07 Jonah Dayoan 11.26 Alika Apo 9.46 Bart Patitucci 6.60 Casey Casco 6.50 Tara Pavao 5.34

40-49

Scotty Fong 14.90 Kekaula Campbell 14.17 Mahealani Ah Hee 9.00 Ryan Schooley 7.00 Cade Dudulao 6.46 Tami Duldulao

50-59

Ken Goring 10.97 Kent Apo 10.70 Marcy Martin 6.24 David Wilson 6.13 David Pruitt 5.70 Andy Claydon 5.67

60-69

Bruce Baptiste 9.33 Gary Savage 6.83 Tomi Tsuda 6.00 Mauro Serafica 1.83

70 & over

Nathan Moody 10.20 Kevin Eide 9.67 Barry Brown 9.50 Snake Ah Hee 8.63 Jeff Lackey 5.77 Randy Hall 4.84

Aunties

Jessica Damasco 8.74 Mahealani Ah Hee 8.17 Yuki Knight 6.20 Marcy Martin 6.07 Tisha Paet 4.50 Abigail Tirabassi 3.90

Ole Board