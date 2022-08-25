Maui News

DMVL in Kahului to offer appointments on Saturday, Aug. 27

August 25, 2022, 11:59 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

County of Maui Service Center. PC: Wendy Osher.

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing will offer driver’s licensing and other services this coming Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului.

The service is by appointment only, and is being offered to assist customers who found it difficult to visit DMVL offices during normal weekday hours. The office was among those impacted by Tuesday’s widespread power outage.

Customers will be taken by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Walk-in or stand-by tickets will not be issued.

Saturday appointments are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves. Appointments are available through the DMVL website at: https://mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing

For more information, contact the DMVL Call Center at 808-270-7363.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui County Service Center is located at 110 Alaihi St. in Kahului.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Bill To Let Maui Residents Sleep In Vehicles In County Lots Approved But Some Wary Of Sites 2Mauis First Raising Canes Chick Fil A Restaurants Set To Open Next Week In Kahului 3Parts Of Maui Without Power 4Maui Murder Trial Concludes With Fbi Testimony Motion For Acquittal Denied 5Traffic Accident On Pali Section Of Honoapiʻilani Highway 6Resident Input Sought For Planning Of 3 6 Miles Of Honoapiʻilani Lahaina To Kaʻanapali