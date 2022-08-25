County of Maui Service Center. PC: Wendy Osher.

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing will offer driver’s licensing and other services this coming Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului.

The service is by appointment only, and is being offered to assist customers who found it difficult to visit DMVL offices during normal weekday hours. The office was among those impacted by Tuesday’s widespread power outage.

Customers will be taken by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Walk-in or stand-by tickets will not be issued.

Saturday appointments are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves. Appointments are available through the DMVL website at: https://mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing

For more information, contact the DMVL Call Center at 808-270-7363.

The Maui County Service Center is located at 110 Alaihi St. in Kahului.