Hawaiian Telecom has expanded its “speed-of-light” internet service to some locations in Haʻikū, Kīhei and Makawao in 2022. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Telcom

During the first six months of 2022, Hawaiian Telcom extended its fiber-optic infrastructure to provide high-speed internet service to more than 22,000 homes and businesses across the state.

More than half of these homes and businesses are on the neighbor islands, including parts of Haʻikū, Kīhei and Makawao on Maui.

The company said in a press release it is on target to achieve its goal of enabling 50,000 homes and businesses to have access to its ultra-fast, 100% fiber internet service Fioptics by the end of the year.

Residents and businesses can visit hawaiiantel.com/fioptics to check if Fioptics is available for their homes or businesses.

Fioptics is Hawai‘i’s only 100% fiber internet service, providing the state’s fastest upload speed of 500 megabits per second and one gigabit download, one of the fastest download speeds available, the company said.



Gigabit fiber internet speeds transmit data faster and can support more than 20 devices. Today, consumers are steadily pushing more data out as two-way communications, from gaming to telehealth visits to video calls, driving demand for faster upload speeds.



“Every home that is enabled with access to our 100% fiber internet is another step toward reducing the economic and social disparities in our state,” said Su Shin, Hawaiian Telcom’s president and general manager. “We recognize our kuleana, our responsibility, to expand our fiber broadband network to help enhance digital equity, and are making tremendous progress in fulfilling our commitment to extend fiber to as many communities as possible, as quickly as possible.”

More than 215,000 homes and businesses have access to the “speed-of-light” Fioptics service today as Hawaiian Telcom has been actively investing in expanding its fiber infrastructure to help bridge the digital divide that has been experienced in Hawai‘i for many years.

Since 2010, Hawaiian Telcom has invested more than $1 billion to expand its fiber footprint, to maintain and increase capacity of its communications network, and to support its integrated communication solutions for its business, residential and wholesale customers. Hawaiian Telcom invested more than $100 million last year.

To further enhance digital equity in Hawai‘i, Hawaiian Telcom participates in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Hawaiian Home Lands are considered qualifying tribal lands.

Eligible households also can receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price. For information about eligibility and enrollment, visit https://www.fcc.gov/acp.