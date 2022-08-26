Maui News

Gov. Ige travels to Japan on sister-state mission

August 26, 2022, 10:34 AM HST
* Updated August 26, 9:44 AM
Governor David Ige departed on Thursday to Japan for sister-state missions in Hiroshima and Yamaguchi Prefecture. While in Yamaguchi Prefecture, the governor will meet with Gov. Tsugumasa Muraoka, visit the Museum of Japanese Emigration to Hawaiʻi, and participate in a sister-state signing ceremony and reception.

The governor is also scheduled to visit Matsuyama City and Ehime Prefecture,  where he will meet with Gov. Tokihiro Nakamura. Gov. Ige is scheduled to stop in Uwajima City, and Uwajima Fisheries High School, where he will pay respects at the memorial honoring the nine people killed in the 2001 collision between the fishery training ship Ehime Maru and the USS Greeneville nuclear submarine.

While in Hiroshima Prefecture, the governor will meet with Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki and mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the sister-state agreement between Hiroshima and the State of Hawaiʻi. The governor will also visit the Atomic Bomb Dome and lay a wreath at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

Other engagements include a stop at Osakikamijima Island for a visit to the Carbon Neutral Facility.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green serves as acting governor until Gov. Ige returns to Hawaiʻi on Sept. 3.

