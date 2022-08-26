Effective Sept. 6, the Department of Water Supply will change its water distribution disinfectant from chloramines to chlorine in the Upper Kula water system because of severe drought conditions Upcountry.

Persistent dry conditions have reduced available water supplies, and the department needs to pump water from Lower Kula to Upper Kula. This affects the Upper Kula water system only.

Chlorine is the same disinfectant used in the Lower Kula and Makawao water systems. Chlorinated water from Lower Kula is being pumped and distributed to the Upper Kula system.

After the disinfectant switch, customers might notice a chlorine taste and smell in their water. This is normal and poses no health risk. Drinking water may be kept in a pitcher and refrigerated prior to drinking to allow the chlorine to dissipate and reduce any chlorine smell or taste.

For kidney dialysis patients: The processes already in place to remove chloramines in the water will remove chlorine.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For fish tank owners: If you have a filter that removes chloramines, no change or adjustment is needed. For fish tanks without filters, you may want to let the water sit for a few hours before adding it to your fish tank so the chlorine can dissipate.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If you have any questions about your water quality, please call the DWS Laboratory at 808-270-7550, or go to www.mauicounty.gov/water.

For health concerns, contact the Maui District Office of the State Department of Health at 808- 984-8200.

The Water Supply 24-hour service line is also available at 808-270-7633 for water service problems.