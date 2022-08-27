Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 27, 2022

August 27, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:12 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 09:25 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:44 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:44 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected, and surf will be small along all shorelines for the foreseeable future. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Police Issue First License To Carry A Concealed Weapon Permit  2Maui Hits 7th Heat Record This Month Water Conservation Urged For Visitors Residents  3Breaking Bernard Brown Is Found Guilty In Death Of Moreira Mo Monsalve  4Niu Life Kitchen Opens Its First Storefront In Wailuku  5No End In Sight For Shortage Of School Bus Drivers On Maui And Statewide  62022 Festivals Of Aloha Schedule Of Events On Maui Molokaʻi Lanaʻi Hana And Wailea