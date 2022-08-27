Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:12 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:07 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 09:25 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:44 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:44 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected, and surf will be small along all shorelines for the foreseeable future.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.