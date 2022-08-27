PC: Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra

The Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra in collaboration with the Hana Hou Music Program, hosts a free, music for all–keiki to kūpuna event at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 12 to 2 p.m.

The public is invited to enjoy music performed by Maui’s very own musicians and guest artists. Also, find out more about opportunities to play the violin, viola, cello, or bass on Maui.

The Florestan Quartet will be the featured performers in an Educational concert from 12:30-1:30 pm. The quartet is led by Maui violinist Kisa Uradomo, founder of the Hana Hou Music Program with Alex Ott on 2nd violin; Heejo Yang on viola; and Terence Lo on cello. The concert will culminate in a performance of Aloha ‘Oe given by the Florestan Quartet, alongside MYPO students and Suzuki Maui students.

For keiki to kupuna who have never had the chance to play the violin, viola, cello, or bass, there will be two Instrument Petting Zoo opportunities take place 12-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.

The Florestan Quartet will also be performing at Waiheʻe Elementary School on Sept. 8, where a new After School String Program is starting soon.

Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra also announced its first season after COVID, meeting at ʻĪao School Band Room on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9-11 a.m. Students with three years of playing experience are welcome to join.

Those interested in participating in the Instrument Petting Zoo must fill out the Liability Waiver at mauiyouthphilharmonic.org and return it to [email protected], or complete a hard copy on site.

For more info, visit www.mauiyouthphilharmonic.org, email [email protected], or call or text 808-283-6723.