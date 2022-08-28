Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:44 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:47 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:21 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:17 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Minimal surf is anticipated for all shores through the week. Trades will ease through Monday, giving way to local land and sea breeze conditions Monday through Wednesday. A return of breezy trades through the second half of the week will lead to increasing surf along east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.