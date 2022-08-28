Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 28, 2022

August 28, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:44 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            south after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:47 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:21 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

                            in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:17 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Minimal surf is anticipated for all shores through the week. Trades will ease through Monday, giving way to local land and sea breeze conditions Monday through Wednesday. A return of breezy trades through the second half of the week will lead to increasing surf along east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
