Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:17 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:10 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 04:02 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:52 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf is anticipated for all shores through the week. Trades will continue to ease today, giving way to local land and sea breeze conditions later today through Wednesday. A return of breezy trades through the second half of the week will lead to increasing surf along east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.