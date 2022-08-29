Due to a “severe power outage” at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, the building will be closed today, according to an announcement from the legislature.

The exact cause of the outage could not be determined at this time.

Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (Senate District 8 – Kauaʻi and Niʻihau) and House Speaker Scott Saiki (House District 26 – McCully, Kaheka, Kakaako, Downtown) issued a joint statement saying:

“During this closure, all legislative offices will remain operational, and staff will work remotely. Senate and House leadership is working closely with the Department of Accounting and General Services to determine the exact cause of the outage and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”

