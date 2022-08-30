PC: file US Marshalls.

A five day warrant sweep conducted by the US Marshals Service in Maui County, netted the arrest of 22 individuals for a total of 70 outstanding warrants.

The sweep was conducted between Aug. 22-26, 2022, in conjunction with the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit and Special Response Team, the FBI, and Honolulu Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit.

Warrants ranged from contempt, to discharge sureties, probation violation, and no bail.

The following is a summary of arrests and warrant totals as a result of this operation:

August 22, 2022:

David Arteaga , 40, known to frequent the Kahului area. Four Warrants and three Discharge Sureties. Totaling: $29,000

, 40, known to frequent the Kahului area. Four Warrants and three Discharge Sureties. Totaling: $29,000 Chad Alconcel

, 51, known to frequent the Wailuku area. One Warrant. Totaling: $1,200 William Honokaupu

, 49, of Kahului, HI. Three Warrants. Totaling: $25,250 Stevens Hirashima

, 33, known to frequent the Wailuku area. One Warrant. Totaling: $30,000 Justin Nobriga

, 42, of Kahului, HI. One Warrant. Totaling: $60,000 Ryan Haole

, 51, of Makawao, HI. Six Warrants. Totaling: $275,000 Douglas Lacno

, 71, of Kula, HI. Five Warrants. Totaling: $25,000 Peter Kekona

, 25, known to frequent the Wailuku area. Two Warrants. Totaling: $55,000 Alicia Sinenci

, 33, known to frequent the Kahului area. One No Bail Warrant. David Maile, 33, known to frequent the Kihei area. Eight Warrants. Totaling: $51,375

August 23, 2022:

Tyrone Reinhardt , 51, known to frequent the Wailuku area. Three Warrants. Totaling: $11,000

, 51, known to frequent the Wailuku area. Three Warrants. Totaling: $11,000 Ashonte Fair, 25, known to frequent the Wailuku area. One Warrant. Totaling: $1,000

August 24, 2022:

Visesio Visesio , 46, known to frequent the Lahaina area. One Warrant. Totaling: $5,000

, 46, known to frequent the Lahaina area. One Warrant. Totaling: $5,000 Jory Brittain-Gonsalves

, 33, of Pukalani, HI. Six Warrants. Totaling: $35,000 Cher Murillo

, 43, of Wailuku, HI. Four Warrants. Totaling: $1,000 Lance Lonzaga, 41, of Paia, HI. Three Warrants. Totaling: $30,000

August 25, 2022:

Remington Lewis , 31, known to frequent the Kihei area. One Warrant. Totaling: $20,000

, 31, known to frequent the Kihei area. One Warrant. Totaling: $20,000 Andres Alves Ortiz

, 42, of Wailuku, HI. Six Warrants. Totaling: $151,25 Ryan Miguel-Aquino

, 37, known to frequent the Wailuku. One Warrant. Totaling: $30,000 Jordan Phanphongsa, 31, of Napili, HI. One Warrant. Totaling: $20,000

August 26, 2022:

Clifford Muller , 31, of Kula, HI. One No Bail and Three Warrants. Totaling: $750

, 31, of Kula, HI. One No Bail and Three Warrants. Totaling: $750 Justin Pahia, 40, of Kula, HI. Four Warrants. Totaling: $10,000

The Maui Police Department extended appreciation to its personnel and law enforcement partners “for the hard work and dedication put forth during the week to apprehend these individuals,” which they said made this operation a success.