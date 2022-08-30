Maui Surf Forecast for August 30, 2022
Swell Summary
A combination of small background southeast and south swells will keep some small, and well below normal, surf in place along south facing shores during the next 7 days. Only small surf is expected along north facing shores during the next 7 days, with perhaps a small boost from a north swell Thursday and Friday, and a north- northeast swell over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below normal during the next 7 days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
