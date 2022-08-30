West Side

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 91. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 74. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 91. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73. North winds up to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 69 near the shore to 48 to 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 84 to 91. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 84 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 44 at the summit. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 59 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 69 near the shore to 48 to 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 83. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 62 to 67. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 74 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 91. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 57 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 72 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate trades will focus showers over windward area, mainly at night. Afternoon sea breezes may increase cloud cover across leeward areas. Drier air and increasing stability will spawn fewer showers from mid-week onward.

Discussion

There is little to no change in forecast philosophy from last evening. A weakened ridge north of the main Hawaiian Islands remains sufficiently strong to drive light to moderate trade flow across local waters this morning. Areas of increased moisture keep clouds and showers focused over Kauai and windward portions of the Big Island, but windward areas of Oahu, Molokai and Maui have isolated to scattered showers as well. With little to no wind flow change anticipated in the short term, expect today's cloud and shower pattern to be similar to yesterday's pattern.

Drier air north and northeast of the islands, along with mid- level ridging, will move over the eastern end of the state today, then build westward over the next 48 hours. This will limit rainfall intensity for the remainder of the week and will inhibit shower activity from drifting leeward at night.

Aviation

Trade winds will remain light to locally moderate over the next few days. Local scale afternoon sea breezes will build clouds and a few showers over mountain and island interior sections. Clouds and showers in the overnight to early morning hours will favor windward airfields. Mostly VFR conditions will prevail with only brief MVFR conditions possible in showers.

No AIRMETs in effect.

Marine

A weak ridge north of the islands will keep light to moderate trade winds in place through Wednesday, with localized land and sea breezes near the leeward coasts. A return of moderate to fresh trades is expected Thursday through early next week.

A combination of small background southeast and south swells will keep some small, and well below normal, surf in place along south facing shores during the next 7 days. Only small surf is expected along north facing shores during the next 7 days, with perhaps a small boost from a north swell Thursday and Friday, and a north- northeast swell over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below normal during the next 7 days.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

