Job seekers met with representatives of various Maui County departments, nonprofits and businesses at a past event held in May at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. PC: County of Maui

Residents are invited to explore employment opportunities, including jobs with the County of Maui, during a Pop Up Job Expo scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

“I urge Maui County job seekers to attend this Pop Up Job Expo to explore job opportunities that could lead to rewarding careers,” said Mayor Victorino in an event announcement. “Many employers are short-staffed and eager to find the right candidates to help their businesses.”

The Job Expo features openings for jobs with the County of Maui, 50 employer/resource booths and door prizes every half hour. Entertainment will be provided by DJZ.

Employment opportunities are available in wide-ranging sectors including healthcare, finance, armed forces, hospitality services, construction, food service, elder care, nonprofits, customer service, transportation and family services.

The Job Expo is a collaborative event by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development – Workforce Development, the Maui American Job Center, University of Hawaii Maui College Extended Learning Workforce Development and UHMC Cooperative Education CareerLink Office.

For more information, call 808-270-5777 or visit MauiAJC.com.

Pop Up Job Expo flyer. PC: County of Maui

