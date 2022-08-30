The Salvation Army partnered with Lahaina Gateway to deliver meals to needy families during the holidays.

File Photo Courtesy: Jenerate PR

Each year throughout September, the community is invited to make donations up to $249 to their favorite participating Hawaiʻi nonprofits at Foodland, Sack N Save or Foodland Farms checkouts. In turn, Foodland and the Western Union Foundation match a portion of their donations.

Donations made via The Salvation Army’s donor code #77124 will help provide food, basic needs items and social services throughout the year in local communities across Hawaiʻi.

Customers may donate any amount from $.01 to $249 to The Salvation Army. They also may use 250 Maika‘i points to make a $5 donation to the Give Aloha Fund to help increase the matching gift to all participating organizations.In addition, customers may purchase a limited-edition Give Aloha tote bag, towel or flask designed by Shar Tuiasoa of Punky Aloha Studio.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The new Give Aloha merchandise is sold at all Foodland and Sack N Save stores and a portion of proceeds from sales will go towards increasing the matching gift for organizations.

“We’re honored to again be a part of Foodland’s Give Aloha campaign,” said Major Phil Lum, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “Not only is it uplifting to see Foodland’s longtime support of Hawaiʻi’s nonprofits, but also it’s inspiring to see their efforts help strengthen our network of island communities. And, funds raised for The Salvation Army during this year’s campaign will help support our social service programs throughout the year.”

Donations are accepted at any Foodland, Sack N Save or Foodland Farms checkout. Customers must present their Maika‘i card at checkout when making a donation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A code is assigned to each organization for donation tracking at checkout and The Salvation Army’s code is #77124. For more information, visit givealoha.foodland.com.