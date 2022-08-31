Maui News

DOH and Prevent Suicide Hawaiʻi Task Force raise awareness

August 31, 2022, 3:34 PM HST
Suicide Prevention Month proclamation. PC: Office of Gov. David Ige.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and the Hawai‘i State Department of Health and the Prevent Suicide Hawaiʻi Task Force are raising awareness of available mental health resources and events.

“National Suicide Prevention Month is an opportunity for the community to come together to raise awareness of this issue,” said Dr. Alvin Bronstein, Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention Systems Branch Chief. “Suicide prevention requires outreach and stakeholder collaboration to ensure resources and support are available to those most in need.”

“Suicide is a multifaceted issue that impacts all of our communities across the State,” said Gina Kaulukukui, co-chair for the Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force. “Our comprehensive approach to suicide prevention enhances hope, help, and healing to protect our ‘ohana.”

Suicide continues to be one of the leading causes of preventable death for Hawai‘i residents. From 2017 to 2021, 979 Hawai‘i residents died from suicide.

Resources:

  • Hawaiʻi CARES provides 24/7 free and confidential support to people in mental-health or substance use related distress. Locally trained and qualified clinical and crisis call center staff provide supportive counseling, screening for urgent or emergent mental health or substance use needs, and referrals to behavioral health resources. DOH’s wraparound services connect CARES callers and others with crisis mobile outreach and other services. Call Hawaii CARES at 988, 808-832-3100, or toll-free at 1-800-753-6879 For more information, visit hicares.hawaii.gov.
  • The Hawai‘i Poison Control Center provides help for poisoning emergencies. Call 1-800-222-1222. For more information, visit hipoisoncenter.org
  • Click here to learn more about suicide prevention in Hawai‘i.
  • For more information about taking action against suicide, visit
    • The Vibrant Emotional Health website to learn more about the #BeThe1To campaign at bethe1to.com.
    • The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention National Suicide Prevention Week website at nspw.afsp.org.

2022 Hawaiʻi Suicide Prevention Month Events

Statewide:

  • Sept. 17 – Oct. 22: Embracing Hope Speaker Series
  • Sept. 19 – Nov. 7: Well-being & Resilience for Health Professionals
    • Click here for more information.
Maui:

  • Sept. 8: Third Annual Maui Suicide Prevention Mini Conference
    • Click here for more information.
  • Sept. 13, 4:30 – 5:15 p.m.: Sign Waving
    • Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center on Kaahumanu Avenue
  • Sept. 15: Youth Mental Health First Aid Training
  • Sept. 23, 12 to 1 p.m.: Suicide Prevention Foundations Course

Kaua‘i:

O‘ahu:

  • Sept. 10: Out-of-the-Darkness Walk
  • Sept. 27: Suicide Prevention Foundations Course
    • Click here or more information.
Hawai‘i Island:

  • Sept. 10: Out-of-the-Darkness Walk Hilo
    • Click here for more information.
  • Sept. 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Resource and Awareness Fair
    • Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi St. Hilo

Military-Specific Resources:

  • Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 2022 Suicide Prevention Month Community Resource Fair
    • Rooftop at Cycle City, 600 Puuloa Road, 2nd Floor
    • For more information, visit [email protected]
