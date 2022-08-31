Maui News

Five Kamehameha Schools Maui seniors receive National College Board recognition

August 31, 2022, 11:50 AM HST
Top (L to R): Jacob Garcia, and Jayna Kanoholani. Middle: Keale Chang. Bottom (L to R): Cami Nakagawa and Jordan Holokai-Jacinto.

Five Kamehameha Schools Maui seniors have earned academic recognition from the College Board National Recognition Programs, which grant underrepresented students honors for their academic achievement and success on college assessments.

Awardees include:

  • Cami Nakagawa: National Indigenous Award
  • Jacob Garcia: National Indigenous Award
  • Jayna Kanoholani: National Indigenous Award
  • Jordan Holokai-Jacinto: National Indigenous Award
  • Keale Chang: National Hispanic Recognition Award, National Rural and Small Town Award, National Indigenous Award

Universities and colleges use these awards to identify academically competitive underrepresented students from among their applicants.

“We’re thrilled that our students have earned these honors. Their achievements in the classroom and on College Board assessments are an example of our value of kuʻupau — to go to the limits,” said Ke Poʻo Kula Dr. Scott K. Parker. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds, such as Native Hawaiians, get the recognition they deserve from college admissions and scholarship programs.”

Only about 62,000 students from across the country earn academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Programs. Colleges and scholarship programs use these honors to identify students from underrepresented groups through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Comments

