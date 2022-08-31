Listen to this Article 1 minute

A 73-year-old Pukalani man suffered from an accidental gunshot wound to the hand on Wednesday morning at the Ukumehame Firing Range on Maui.

The incident was reported at around 11:34 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffered a gunshot wound while attempting to clear his pistol.

The victim was transported in stable condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui police have classified the incident as a miscellaneous accident.