Maui News
Pukalani man suffers from accidental gunshot wound at Ukumehame Firing Range
A 73-year-old Pukalani man suffered from an accidental gunshot wound to the hand on Wednesday morning at the Ukumehame Firing Range on Maui.
The incident was reported at around 11:34 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022
Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffered a gunshot wound while attempting to clear his pistol.
The victim was transported in stable condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.
Maui police have classified the incident as a miscellaneous accident.
