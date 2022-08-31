Maui News

Pukalani man suffers from accidental gunshot wound at Ukumehame Firing Range

August 31, 2022, 4:00 PM HST
A 73-year-old Pukalani man suffered from an accidental gunshot wound to the hand on Wednesday morning at the Ukumehame Firing Range on Maui.

The incident was reported at around 11:34 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffered a gunshot wound while attempting to clear his pistol.

The victim was transported in stable condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

Maui police have classified the incident as a miscellaneous accident.

