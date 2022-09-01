Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:30 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:02 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:47 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 11:17 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Long period south swell will remain small through the forecast period. Otherwise small surf remains in the forecast along all other shores into the first half of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.