Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 01, 2022

September 1, 2022, 7:23 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:30 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:02 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 05:47 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 11:17 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Long period south swell will remain small through the forecast period. Otherwise small surf remains in the forecast along all other shores into the first half of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
