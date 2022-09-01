Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 01, 2022

September 1, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch

Swell Summary

Long period south swell will remain small through the forecast period. Otherwise small surf remains in the forecast along all other shores into the first half of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

