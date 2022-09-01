Maui News
Traffic Advisory: Brush fire along Baldwin Ave.
Posted: (2:41 p.m. Sept. 1, 2022)
Motorists are advised of a road closure on Baldwin Ave. (makai bound) due to brush fire. Motorists can expect delays, and should use an alternate route if possible.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
