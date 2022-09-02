Maui Sports

All-star teams competing in PGA Jr. regional tournament at Wailea Golf Club

September 2, 2022, 10:09 AM HST
2021 File photo of a PGA Jr. League regional tournament

Nearly 200 all-star teams of junior golfers from four states will compete in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional tournament at Wailea Golf Club in South Maui on Sept. 2-4.

The field includes Maui League Team 1 17u All-Stars, who play during the recreational season at Kāʻanapali Golf Courses in Lahaina.

The golfers, ages 10 to 17, are split between two age divisions. There are 12 regional tournaments taking place throughout the country this month.

At the regional tournaments, 13u all-star teams (boys and girls ages 10 to 13) will compete for one of 12 spots in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 6-9, which will be broadcast live on select ESPN networks.

The competing 17u all-star teams (boys and girls ages 14 to 17) will conclude their championship season journey at the regionals, where they will determine the age division’s champion.

Practice rounds are scheduled for Sept. 2, with the tournament beginning Sept. 3.

  • Photos will be uploaded here throughout the regional tournament.
All-Star 13u teams competing in the regional tournament at Wailea Golf Club:

  • Moanalua 13u All-Stars: Moanalua Golf Club, Honolulu.
  • Santa Teresa A 13u All-Stars: Santa Teresa Golf Club, San Jose, Calif.
  • SDCL #1 13u All-Stars: Encinitas (Calif.) Ranch Golf Course
  • AZ Junior Golf 13u All-Stars: AZ Junior Golf, Scottsdale, Ariz.
  • Redwood Empire Redwood 13u All-Stars – Players competed with Foxtail Golf Club Rohnert Park, Calif.; The Fountaingrove Club, Santa Rosa, Calif.; Petaluma (Calif.) Golf & Country Club; Windsor (Calif.) Golf Club; Mayacama Golf Club, Santa Rosa, Calif.; and Santa Rosa (Calif.) Golf & Country Club

 17u Teams:

  • Maui League Team 1 17u All-Stars: Kaʻanapali Golf Courses
  • Moanalua 17u All-Stars: Moanalua Golf Club, Honolulu
  • Redwood Empire Redwood 17u All-Stars: Windsor (Calif.) Golf Club and Santa Rosa (Calif.) Golf & Country Club
  • Redwood Empire Cypress 17u All-Stars: Windsor (Calif.) Golf Club and
  • Santa Rosa (Calif.) Golf & Country Club
  • IGA 17u All-Stars: Green River Golf Club, Corona, Calif.
  • DragonRidge 1 17u All-Stars: DragonRidge Country Club, Henderson, Nev.
  • Pat Diaz Golf Team 1 17u All-Stars: Mission Trails Golf Course, San Diego, Calif.
  • DragonRidge 2 17u All-Stars: DragonRidge Country Club, Henderson, Nev.

Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys and receive expert coaching from PGA Professionals. Following recreational play in the spring and summer, hundreds of 13u All-Star teams and 17u All-Star teams, are formed in each league to compete in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season.

For the first time, all-star teams have an additional pathway to the regionals: beginning at section qualifiers and section championships held by all 41 PGA sections, and/or participating in at least three local All-Star Play Days. With this additional pathway, the number of teams qualifying for each regional tournament has doubled, creating increased access to the Championship Season and more playing opportunities for all-star teams.

To date, 68,000 players are participating in the 2022 season, led by 2,200 PGA Coaches. Additionally, PGA REACH –– the PGA of America’s nonprofit foundation –– has provided nearly 2,500 scholarships to players who qualified for financial assistance or were from a military family.

National Car Rental was named the inaugural title partner of the Championship Season last year. It has been PGA Jr. League’s biggest corporate partner since 2018.

