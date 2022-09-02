Lisa Owen

Some 50 musicians will gather this week to posthumously honor Lisa Owen, the founder of the Maui Community Band who organized its first rehearsal in 2003.

The free concert at the ʻĪao Theatre also honors former Band member Richard Tadaki, who once served as band director at ʻĪao Intermediate School. He died in June.

The free event takes place Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“Everybody loved Lisa,” said Ted Manzano, the new band director. “She was very easy to work with, always smiling… There was just a total admiration.”

The nonprofit band, with members ranging in ages from 13 to 77, perform regularly at the July Fourth concert in Lahaina as well as other special occasions.

In 2013, the band performed at the Ladner Music Festival in Canada.

Owen, originally from Stockholm, Sweden who had a Bachelor’s in Music, was the principal tubist of the Bay Area Women’s Philharmonic and Sacramento Symphony and leader of the Grass Valley Brass Quintet who recorded the album, “Buffalo Rag.”

She moved to Maui in 1988 and was the principal tubist for the Maui Symphony, the Maui Pops Orchestra, and the Maui Chamber Orchestra. She also was the founder and leader of the Moonglow All-Star Swing Band, Maui Brass Ensemble, Maui Christmas Tuba Ensemble, High Seas Dixieland Band, Village Musicians German Band, and The Ragtime Three. She served as conductor for the Maui Pops Orchestra’s children’s concerts.

Manzano, the former music director at Maui Waena Intermediate School, said establishing the Maui Community Band helped to allow a diverse group of musicians to continue to play their instruments in a public setting and build a camaraderie that continues today.

The tribute concert for Owen includes “In the Shining of the Stars” and “Fanfare For A Festival.”

The Band is also honoring ʻĪao Intermediate School band teacher Richard Tadaki, with “Heaven’s Light” and “Chasing Sunshine.”

Lise-Lotte “Lisa” Owen, 78, who died on April 17, was buried at Valley Isle Memorial Park & Cemetery in Haʻikū. She is survived by her brother, Börje Hjorth; four children, Eva Rickord, Erik Owen, Greta Bosnjak and Berit Owen; and four grandchildren, Aidan Rickord, David Owen, Steven Owen and Braxton Kolomitz.