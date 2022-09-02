Maui Business

Hawaiian Airlines recognized on anniversary of military mission to evacuate Afghans

September 2, 2022, 1:32 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiian Airlines recognized in one-year anniversary of military mission to evacuate Afghans escaping the Taliban. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines employees this week were recognized with US Air Force commemorative coins for their role in last year’s evacuation of thousands of Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime.

Hundreds of Hawaiian employees supported the US Department of Defense Civil Reserve Air Fleet humanitarian mission last September.

Over six days, they operated 13 flights on two Hawaiian wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft and welcomed more than 3,000 Afghans arriving from Europe at Philadelphia and Dulles international airports, transporting them to the safety of military bases in Indiana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin.

“As we commemorate the first anniversary of this historic event, we recognize the tremendous efforts of so many teammates who sprang into action on short notice to support this effort,” Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said during the ceremony held at the company’s Honolulu headquarters. “Mahalo for your continued dedication to our company, our guests, and each other.” 

Hawaiian Airlines recognized in one-year anniversary of military mission to evacuate Afghans escaping the Taliban. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiʻis First Chick Fil A Opens In Kahului With Blessing Hula And Maui Donations 2Canines Precheck Move Will Cut Historically Long Kahului Airport Lines In Half Officials Say 3Maui County Planning Committee Likely To Discuss New High Schools Highway Crossing Dilemma 422 Arrested For 70 Outstanding Warrants During Us Marshals Sweep On Maui 5Department Of Education A No Show At Committee Meeting About New Kihei High School 6Tsa Hiring Security Screening Officers To Work At Kahului Airport