A woman was transported to the hospital for a “serious bite,” from an apparent shark incident at Pāʻia Bay on Maui’s north shore Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3.

Personnel from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources and Maui Ocean Safety Officers put up shark warning signs one mile on either side of the bay, from Baldwin Beach to Tavares Bay. The incident happened in front of the courts at Pāʻia Beach Park.

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement also responded, warning people to stay out of the water.

Standard shark incident response protocols. VC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

Shark warning signs will remain up and people are asked to stay out of the water until a further assessment and all-clear is issued after 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.