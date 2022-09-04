Maui Business

AAF Hawaiʻi Announces New Board Leadership

September 4, 2022, 10:30 AM HST
(L to R) Keith DeMello; Ryan Kawamoto; Helen Chang; Lindsay Schedler; and Jerry Blue.

The American Advertising Federation Hawaiʻi, a unifying voice for advertising throughout Hawaiʻi, announced its new board leadership for the 2022-2023 year beginning July 2022.

“AAF Hawaiʻi provides an arena by which all members of the advertising community can work together for the common goal of creating a stronger industry,” said Ryan Kawamoto, AAF Hawaiʻi president. “Our board is committed to engaging and serving our members by providing highly relevant opportunities to convene, collaborate and continuously learn; recognize local talent to inspire new and seasoned professionals alike; and promote greater diversity, equity and inclusion — including special appreciation and sensitivity toward our host Hawaiian culture — across the industry and the communities we impact.”

AAF Hawaiʻi Board of Directors

Officers

  • President — Ryan Kawamoto, Director and Vice President of Community Relations, Kinetic Productions
  • Vice President — Lindsay Schedler, Account Supervisor, MVNP
  • Secretary — Helen Chang, Account Executive, Spectrum Reach
  • Treasurer — Keith DeMello, Senior Vice President of Communications and External Affairs, Ulupono Initiative
  • Immediate Past President — Jerry Blue, Partner, Element 8
Courtesy: AAF Hawai’i Facebook page.
Other Board Members

  • Lyssa Fujie, Account Director, iQ 360
  • Larry Ganiron, Owner/Creative Director, Lifted Creative Studio
  • Jenny Greene, Creative Director, Cake Media Maui
  • Amy Landin, Art Director, Gilbert & Associates
  • Kristina Ono, Marketing Professional, Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union
  • James Sereno, Owner/Director, Kinetic Productions
  • Jody Shiroma, Vice President, Communications, PBS Hawaiʻi
  • YongChae Song, Media Consultant, Oʻahu Radio — 1027 Da Bomb (KDDB), 947 KUMU, HI93 (KQMQ), 1059 The Wave

De Facto Board Members

  • Governor, American Advertising Federation District 13 — Paul Lam, President, Media Buy Paul, LLC
  • President, Ad2 Hawaiʻi — Priscilla Zheng, Digital Marketing/Community Relations Specialist, Hickam Federal Credit Union

Over the last year, AAF Hawaiʻi members received several national accolades, including ranking first-place among all AAF chapters for “Membership, Development and Communications” and third-place for both “Club Operations” and “Programs.”

