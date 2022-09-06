Seabury Hall Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center. PC: Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its ‘Aʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center on Sept. 23 and 24, 2022.

The two-day “PAST/FORWARD” celebration event will feature current students and alumni professional performers from across the country in a mix of music, dance, and theater pieces.

The event will kick off with a pre-show reception followed by performances on Friday and Saturday nights in and around the creative center.

“The ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center has had a tremendous impact on our students and community in the last 10 years,” Dance Director David Ward said. “Our performing arts programs have grown exponentially since finding a home here and our entire school gathers in it for all kinds of occasions. We’ve also been able to host various organizations in the community and fill the need for a gathering place. ‘PAST/FORWARD’ is our way of honoring the many things this building has allowed us to do in the past and ignite excitement for what can be done in the future.”

The event is a benefit for Seabury Hall’s financial aid program which assists approximately 31% of the student body with financial support.

Tickets are available at: SeaburyHall.org/arts

Tickets for Friday, Sept. 23:

Opening night pre-show reception, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. includes pūpū, beverages, desserts, and pre-show entertainment. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Pre-show reception, premium seating, and swagbag $125

Pre-show reception and preferred seating $85

Pre-show reception and general seating $70

Tickets for Saturday, Sept. 24:

Premium seating $60

Preferred seating $45

General seating $30

Alumni returning to perform in the event include dance artist Rachel I. Berman ’07, Seattle-based harpist and singer Molly Bauckham ’93, New York City-based Jazz pianist/composer Isaac Raz ’86, Bay Area singer and music teacher Juliet Green ’86, Los Angeles singer Rachel E. Berman ‘07, Maui’s John (JB) Bendon ’96, and dancer/choreographer Amelia Nelson ’02 Couture.