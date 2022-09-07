Maui News

Maui Council committee to consider Energy Conservation Code amendments

September 7, 2022, 11:30 AM HST
Hawaiian Electric Companyʻs Māʻalaea power plant. (Sept. 2022) PC: Wendy Osher

Councilmember Kelly Takaya King announced that the Climate, Action, Resilience and Environment Committee, which she chairs, will consider a county-specific version of Hawaiʻi State Energy Conservation Code.

At the meeting on Sept. 14, members will consider changes to “allow flexibility for innovative approaches and techniques to effectively use energy.”

King said the Energy Conservation Code of the State of Hawaiʻi sets minimum requirements for effective energy use in the design and construction of buildings and may be adopted by Maui County, with or without local amendments. 

The CARE Committee is accepting ideas for amendments to the document via communication to King’s office and as public testimony at the upcoming committee meeting. The Department of Public Works, which usually would propose changes to the IECC, has communicated to King’s office that it will not address changes to the code at this time.

“I want to ensure the newly amended Energy Conservation Code supports Maui’s environmental protection and climate mitigation goals as per the Countywide Policy Plan. We have heard from local builders—especially those working in the net-zero and sustainable-building realm,” said King in a press release announcement. “We also invite the community and stakeholders to propose their ideas to make the necessary amendments.”

The committee will also discuss Resolution 22-206, which would authorize proceedings in eminent domain for the acquisition of approximately 257 acres at Māʻalaea Mauka/Pōhākea Watershed. 

