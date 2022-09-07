For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Sept. 8-14, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

This premiere Maui hula contest starts Friday.

Kū Mai Ka Hula Hula, Friday & Saturday

The 15th Anniversary of Maui’s premier international hula competition KŪ MAI KA HULA 2022 occurs Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

These select groups of hula winners in Hawaiʻi and the rest of the United States and Japan converge for this international hula competition. Here’s the Events Schedule:

Sept. 9, Friday – The pre-show entertainment will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., featuring Island Idol winner and Nā Hōkū Hanohano-nominated Kaniala Masoe in the Yokouchi Pavilion. At 6 p.m., the solo competition of male and female dancers compete for the title of Mr. and Ms. Hula Maui in kahiko and ‘auana styles. Winners will be recognized the same evening in the solo awards ceremony.

– The pre-show entertainment will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., featuring Island Idol winner and Nā Hōkū Hanohano-nominated Kaniala Masoe in the Yokouchi Pavilion. At 6 p.m., the solo competition of male and female dancers compete for the title of Mr. and Ms. Hula Maui in kahiko and ‘auana styles. Winners will be recognized the same evening in the solo awards ceremony. Sept. 10, Saturday – From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the pre-show performance will feature the students of Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani, sharing mele and hula. At 1 p.m., there’s a group competition and awards ceremony for wahine and kane dancers in kahiko and ‘auana styles. There will also be five Kupuna hālau in the competition, competing in the hula ‘auana division. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the pre-show performance will feature the students of Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani, sharing mele.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open on the night of show for will-call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone 808-242-7469 Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kolohe Kai with Roman De Peralta performs Sunday.

Kolohe Kai, Sunday

Award-winning songwriter/singer Roman De Peralta brings his his upbeat reggae Hazel Eyes Tour to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

His music with a Pacific islands influence has more depth and is resonating with his fan base. In a matter of weeks, some of his songs have jumped by hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. He had more than 40 million internet streams in one year alone. His songs “Feel The Sunshine” with Hirie and “Catching Lightning” are rising rapidly, and his US tour this year has barely begun. His anti-bullying song “I think You’re Beautiful” was selected as a theme by the state of Hawaiʻi for mental health month. Here’s a link to “Feel the Sunshine.”

To check out his tour dates in the continental United States, go to kolohekaimusic.com. For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open on the night of show for will-call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone 808-242-7469 Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Infinite Night exhibit opens

New York-based photographer Stan Honda’s “Infinite Night” is on display at Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center through Oct. 22. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Honda’s solo exhibit features works from his residency at Haleakala National Park and other works from his national park night skies project, including the Grand Canyon and the Petrified Forest.

Maui Sugar Museum tour

Tours of Maui’s Sugar Museum are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission is free to residents and children 5 and under. Tickets are also on sale for the Maui Plantation Days Festival scheduled on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The festival celebrates the plantation era with the food and the cultures of those ethnic groups who contributed to the growth of the sugarcane industry. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Eric Gilliom

Rocky Horror Show tickets

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 12 p.m. for The Rocky Horror Show, featuring Eric Gilliom as Frank-N-Furter. It’s a role the multi-talented Gilliom is reprising after his first still-talked-about performances at the theatre about 30 years ago. Gilliom who has acted and sung on Broadway also performed the role to thousands of people at an outdoor stage at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The director of the show is Kalani Whitford. Besides Gilliom, three members from the original ʻĪao Theatre cast include Nathan Erlich as “Rocky,” Tim Wolfe as the “Narrator,” and Dale Button as Dr. “Everett V. Scott.” The musical director is Robert E. Wills, founder and music director emeritus of the Maui Chamber Orchestra. The shows take place from Oct. 14 through 31, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The last performance occurs Halloween on a Monday, Oct. 31. To purchase tickets, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Tribute concert, Thursday

A tribute concert to Maui Community Band founder Lisa Owen takes place at the Iao Theatre Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are welcome. Besides members of the Band, other groups will include the Maui Pops Orchestra, Seabury School Ensemble, and the Oompah Band. For more information, go to mauionstage.com

Almost, Maine play continues

The play “Almost, Maine” continues this week and next week at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts’ Promenade at 2050 Main Street. Playwright John Cariani’s play is comprised of short stories that explore love and loss in a mythical, remote town called “Almost.” Cariani is an American actor and playwright, best known as the forensic expert Julian Beck in Law & Order. The show, part of The Living Room Theatre Series,” is directed by MAPA artistic director David C. Johnston.

Performances are on 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 8, 9, 11, and continues next week again at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16, and17. For more information including tickets, go mauiacademy.org/shows.

Kawika Ortiz, Saturday

Kawika Ortiz and a band returns to the Maui Coffee Attic to perform his classic rock tunes from Santana, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and more Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.. He’s joined by James Somera on drums and Eddie Aviles on bass. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Magical Transformations, Monday

Mime Grant Bashore presents a special performance at the Iao Theatre Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m., advancing the art of silent theatre. His piece is influenced by the European style of silent theatre as well as the Japanese Noh and Kabuki theatrical traditions. The pieces are laced with poetic expression, comedy, and tragedy. It’s free and family friendly. Attendees are asked to go to mauionstage.com and reserve their seats. Then on the day of the performance, they should check in at the table in the lobby. Da Artsy Bee shuttle bus service is being made available by the County of Maui for this performance. Please see the Maui OnStage homepage for more shuttle bus information and pick-up times. For more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m.. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wavetrain, Tuesday

Mark Johnstone’s Wavetrain will be performing at the Wai Bar at 45 Market Street Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 8 p.m. The band includes Prem Brosio on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Johnstone sings and plays keyboards. 21 + No cover. For more information, call 808-214-9829.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

MAPA Kupuna class

An acting class for senior citizens is taking place at the Maui Academy Of Performing Arts starting Tuesday, Sept. 13, and continuing through Dec. 13. MAPA said it’s a fun acting class. No experience is necessary, and seasoned actors are also welcome. The class conducted by Sally Sefton explores characters through monologue and scene study. The class will work towards an informal presentation that will take place during the last class on December 13. The class will start in the Zoom format, but may return to in person classes as soon as it is safe to do so. To register, please call MAPA’s office during daytime hours at (808) 244-8760

KĪHEI

The band Kanekoa performs at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Saturday at 8 p.m. to celebrate the finale of its Morning Sun Summer Tour to the U.S. continent and Hawaiʻi.

Kanekoa’s tour finale, Saturday

The ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa has the finale of its Morning Sun Summer Tour at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. The tour in Hawaiʻi and the US continent started at Gilligan’s in early summer. Tickets are available online at aloha.ticketleap.com For more information, call Gilligan’s, 808-868-0988.

Sex with Strangers, this week

Encore performances of the play Sex with Strangers take place at the ProArts Playhouse Thursday and Friday, Sept. 8 and 9, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. The production, starring Dexter Hostetter and Lin McEwan, has received good reviews, with Curtain Call Maui saying the performances are “Broadway quality.” The popular play, written by Laura Eason, writer/producer on the Netflix drama House of Cards, has had more than 100 productions in U.S. and elsewhere. The play explores contemporary characters in the literary world — Ethan whose first book is a best seller based on his sex blog, and Olivia who has retreated from the publishing world after an indifferent reception to her first novel. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-65508

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Gilliom & Esquire, Thursday

Singer-guitarist Eric Gilliom and ‘ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Sept. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. Esquire is the member of the ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa, and Gilliom is a multi-talented performer whose involved in the production of a one-man play “White Hawaiian” and the upcoming musical The Rocky Horror Show. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or contact Nalu’s, 808-891-8650.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Sept. 9, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Matt Delolima, Friday

Matt Delolima with his funk band perform at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Friday, Sept. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. p.m. From 7 to 8 p.m., a rotating selection of local and mainland comedians perform in a live show. Content is appropriate to 18+. For more information, call 808-868-0988.

Anthony Pfluke

Pfluke at Nalu’s, Saturday

Singer and ‘ukulele virtuoso Anthony Pfluke performs at Nalu’s Bar & Grill Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke plays popular island favorites as well as his own original compositions. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Dread at grand opening, Saturday

Marty Dread and Da Office Ladies will be performing the grand opening of the Kihei Food Oasis at South Maui Gardens at 30 Alahele Place Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. Organizers said activities include food, music, and games. Admission is free.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kanekoa, Lopez at Nalus

Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s Bar & Grill Sunday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. Kanekoa is the leader of the band Kanekoa that recently ended its U.S. summer tour. Lopez is the singer-bassist. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Rospond at Tikis, Brews

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. and at Maui Brews Company Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Dancing & comedy, Tuesday

Live music and dancing occurs with In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Robles at Kihei venues

Natalie Robles performs a variety of popular songs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m.. and What Ales You Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com and whatalesyoukihei.com

Gallo at Tikis, ʻOhana Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, she entertains at ʻOhana Seafood Bar and Grill at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444 and ohanaseafoodbarandgrill.com or call 808-868-3247.

LAHAINA

House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy Award-winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues on the main stage at Fleetwood’s main stage Thursday, Sept. 8, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Band members also include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. At the same time, the Pohai Trio performs on the rooftop. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Ua Aloha Maji

Ua Aloha Maji, Thursday

Singer-ʻukulele player Ua Aloha Maji performs on the mauka side at the Wharf Cinema Center near Amigo’s Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Maji also performs at the Inu Bar and Hula Grill.

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Sept. 8, and Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake plays in a variety of genres. He recently performed at a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix in Paia.

Historic Lahaina tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings may be made by reservation at the lahainarestoration.org. Tours are available to the historic Wo Hing Temple and the Baldwin Home Museum by reservation. The Wo Hing Temple once served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin’s family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations may be made by going to lahainarestoration.org Click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Free ‘ukulele lessons are offered at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday.

Free ʻukulele lessons, Thursday

Free ʻukulele lessons take place at the center stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Sept. 8 at 2:30 p.m. Learn to play this Hawaiian instrument with your friends and family. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday through Saturday nights, Sept. 8, 9 and 10, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 13 and 14 from 10 p.m to 1 a.m.. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Rhodes, House Shakers

Singer Gretchen Rhodes and the House Shakers perform at Fleetwood’s Friday, Sept. 9, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Levi Poasa performs on a different stage at the same time. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call808-669-Mick.

Art Show, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The featured artist is Gabriel in “The Fine Art Of Surfing.” For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Duke Kahanamoku

Duke’s “Waterman” film, Saturday

A movie about the legendary swimmer and surfer Duke Kahanamoku, “Waterman,” is being shown free of charge at Campbell Park Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation and The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise. Bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages along with straw mats, blankets or low beach chairs.

Arcilla at Fleetwood’s, Sunday

Jason Arcilla performs at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Sept. 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Arcilla is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and producer based out of Maui. He performs R&B, reggae, and island rock influenced music. He has released 3 EPs and 5 singles since 2015. On a separate stage is Paul West singing a variety of rock ’n roll, country and blues and some original songs. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

A free hula show takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Trivia night, Sunday

It’s Trivia Night with Professor Fincher and prizes at Down The Hatch Sunday, Sept. 11, at 9 p.m. Order at the counter, get a table and have one person check in for Trivia. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Gallo at Amigos, Monday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo returns again to perform at Amigos at the Wharf Cinema Center Monday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Gallo performs a variety of songs including rock ’n roll, blues and her original music. For more information, go to restaurantlahaina.com or call 808-661-0210.

Santana, Poasa Monday

Singer-songwriter Brian Santana performs at Fleetwood’s Monday, Sept. 12, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Levi Poasa performs at the same time on a different stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Gilliom, Esquire at Frida’s

Multi-talented entertainer Eric Gilliom and ‘ukulele and guitar artist Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player with the group Kanekoa and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. He just finished producing a blues concert in Kihei. For more information, go to Fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

West, O’Leary at Fleetwood’s

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 13 and 14, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Rose O’Leary sings and plays the piano on a different stage Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Wilson at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Sept. 12, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

A free hula lesson for all ages occurs at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Katz Tuesday at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

Wilson, Tuesday

Tripp Wilson entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 8 to 10 p.m. Born down South, he performs sweet soul. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, then karaoke Wednesday

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll at Down The Hatch Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. Then from 8 to 10 p.m., karaoke is performed with a live band. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday and Monday, Sept. 9 and 12, and with friends Tuesday, Sept. 13. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Legendary Brother Noland performs with Grammy winner George Kahumoku Wednesday.

Brother Noland, Wednesday

Contemporary songwriter and Hawaiian reggae artist Brother Noland joins multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana to perform at the Nāpili Kai Beach Club Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Brother Noland has been recognized as the person who began Hawaiian reggae or Jawaiian music with his song “Coconut Girl.” He received the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com. For more about his albums, go to brothernoland.com

Kahumoku trio’s tour

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner George Kahumoku’s US tour with Daniel Ho and actress/singer Tia Carrere is being planned. The tour includes performances at the Grand Theater Center for the Arts in Tracy, California on Sept. 24, the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona on Sept. 28, the Blue Note in Napa on Sept. 25, Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree Colorado on Oct. 2, the Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, Oregon on Oct. 3, Triple Door in Seattle Washington on Oct. 4, Panida Theatre Inc. in Sandpoint, Idaho on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., and Irvine Barclay Theatre in Irvine, California on Oct. 15. In 2023, there’s also Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23. The New York Times says performers in the show are “virtuosic keepers of a cultural flame…Bringing folklore and cultural memory into a performance that unfolded as breezy entertainment.” Ho sings and plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano. For tour information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com

Kahiapo and Kahumoku, Sept. 18

Tickets are going on sale for an internet live-streaming, video-on-demand event on Sept. 18, a Sunday, featuring Na Hoku Hanohano winners Kawika Kahiapo and George Kahumoku along with George’s Ohana. It’s an all day event with video on demand. For more information, go to kahumoku.com

MAKAWAO-KULA

Hālau Wehiwehi O Leilehua is scheduled to perform at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center Saturday.

Mālama Wao Akua 2022, Saturday

An opening reception for the new exhibit Mālama Wao Akua 2022 — Caring for the Realm of the Gods – is scheduled at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership is presenting this juried art exhibition, celebrating the native species of Maui Nui — Maui, Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe) The intent was to have artists use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species.The exhibit, including 117 works representing 96 artists, continues through Nov. 4.

The program for the reception includes lart activities for the keiki, educational conservation booths from around Maui ,and food for purchase from Marlow, Tight Tacos and Omena Coffee.

Entertainers include the Kalama Ukulele Band, a blessing and hula by Hālau Wehiwehi O Leilehua, and music by multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku Jr.

Upcountry Farmers Market

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Jazz with Johnstone, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

MĀʻALAEA

‘Āina Oiwi concert

A fund-raising concert for an agricultural project to benefit youth called “‘Aina Oiwi” is scheduled at da Playground Maui for Thursday, Sept. 8. Mr. Kapu & DJ Carone are among the special guests. The group, a limited liability company involving Joshua and Yarden Sojot, wants to use the funds toward purchasing about 5 acres of land to teach Hawaiian language and support a Native Hawaiian reforestation program. Doors open at 7 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

LGBT Pride Night

An LGBT Pride Night is planned at da Playground Maui Friday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. Music is by PLAYWFIRE and PASH-Sean. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Nuff Sedd, Saturday

The band Nuff Sedd performs at da Playground Maui Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Performers include Dani Girl, Kanoa, and Shandi. Ages 21 and up. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Katz at Gannons

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo.” He co-produced the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com.

Robles at Marriott, Fairmont

Singer-guitarist Natalie Robles performs at the Wailea Marriott’s poolside bistro Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, Sept. 8 and 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday, she performs with Josh Heart. She also sings at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. She performs a variety of songs during her performances, including soulful acoustic music. For more information at the Kapa Bar, call 808-879-1922. For information about the Luana Lounge, call 808-875-4100.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Weekend music at Mulligans

Murray Thorne performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Tempa, the Naor Project and violinist Willie Wainwright entertain from 6 to 8 p.m. The band Island Soul performs Sunday, Sept. 11, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform jazz and popular musical songs at Pita Paradise in Wailea Sunday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com

The Shops At Wailea has a free hula show Tuesday.

Free hula show, Tuesday

A free hula show takes place at the lower valley level at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The performance will include the graceful Hawaiian hula and other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

Camarillo, Wednesday

Rama Camarillo performs at “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. He is Kumu Hoʻokani ʻUkulele or the teacher of ‘ukulele and other music at the Maui Campus of Kamehameha Schools. He has a youtube Father’s Day performance with his son Kalae at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pn9cOLe_KGI Guests are invited to enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center.

